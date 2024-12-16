Steven Rindner Invites You: Join Santa Monica's 'Goodbye, 2024!' Half Marathon To Refresh & Energize For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven Rindner

Santa Monica's "Goodbye, 2024! Refresh Your Sneakers" Half Marathon on Dec 28 invites all for fitness, fun, and community spirit to energize for 2025!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the year winds down, Santa Monica is set to host one of its most exhilarating community events: the“Goodbye, 2024! Refresh Your Sneakers & Energize for 2025” Half Marathon. Taking place on Saturday, December 28, 2024, this event promises to bring together families, friends, and neighbors for a day of fitness, connection, and holiday cheer.

Local running enthusiast Steven Rindner encourages everyone to join, whether seasoned runners or first-time participants.“This isn't just a race; it's a celebration of community and a fresh start for the new year,” says Rindner.“Bring your loved ones, meet others who share a passion for a healthy lifestyle, and embrace the joy of running as we close out 2024. It's the perfect excuse to treat yourself to those new sneakers for 2025 and break them in with an unforgettable experience!”

Why You Should Lace Up

- This event, set against the breathtaking Santa Monica coastline, offers something for everyone:

- Distances for All: Choose from a Half Marathon, 10K, or 5K-perfect for any fitness level.

- Start Times: Half Marathon begins at 7:00 AM, with the 5K and 10K kicking off at 7:30 AM.

- Perks & Fun: Enjoy custom finisher medals, free race photos, live DJ music, and delicious post-race snacks.

- Family-Friendly: Stroller and walker-friendly, making it a great outing for all ages and abilities.

- On-Course Support: Stay energized with water and electrolyte stations every two miles.

“This race is more than just a fitness event,” Rindner shares.“It's about bringing people together, celebrating the season, and starting the new year with positivity and energy.”

Pro Tips from Steven Rindner

As an experienced runner, Rindner offers these tips to make the most of race day:

- Plan Ahead: Arrive early for bib pick-up, which starts at 6:00 AM and closes at 7:35 AM.

- Dress Smart: Prepare for winter weather with layers.

- Park Conveniently: Use nearby beach parking ($9–$12 per vehicle).

- Run Your Best: Focus on pacing, hydration, and soaking in the supportive atmosphere.

Celebrate the Spirit of the Season

“There's no better way to spend a morning during the holidays than with your community,” says Rindner.“The energy is incredible-neighbors cheering, families laughing, and runners connecting over shared goals. Whether you're chasing a personal record or simply enjoying the journey, this event is the perfect way to wrap up the year.”

About Steven Rindner

Steven Rindner is a passionate runner and community advocate who has participated in multiple marathons and trail races. He believes in the transformative power of running and its ability to bring people together in pursuit of health and happiness.

For event details and registration, visit: .

