CES Family Of Companies Acquires Windrock Enterprises

CES grows its of Food Service Dealers, bolstering our C-store offerings, while expanding our footprint south to the state of Tennessee

- Michael RoennaKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CES Family of Companies (CES), a portfolio company of Cooper Management, LLC, and a leading supplier of Food Equipment, Supplies, and Service, has acquired Windrock Enterprises Inc, a leading seller of Food Equipment to convenience stores and restaurants in east Tennessee. The transaction closed on Dec 2nd, and an official announcement was made to Windrock's employees at the Company's headquarters the following day. The acquisition is a continuation of CES' efforts to expand its Food Industry offering. Cook M&A, PFS (pfs-law), and Miller Cooper (millercooper) were advisors to the transaction.“We are excited for the future of Windrock Enterprises and our employees. Joining CES creates opportunities for growth. Combining the offerings of Windrock and United Fast Food and Beverage, another CES Company, will bring significant value to our customers. The combined offering will be a front to back solution for Convenience stores covering Design, Install, and service.” said David Gallaher, Founder of Windrock.“CES Family of Companies is the perfect fit to continue to grow and honor the legacy that we started in 1995”.The acquisition of Windrock fits perfectly into CES' strategy to be the regional leader in Food Equipment, Supplies, and Service. Through the acquisition, CES grows its network of Food Service Dealers, bolstering our C-store offerings, while expanding our footprint south to the state of Tennessee. The addition of Windrock diversifies our offerings with great expertise in remodel and design along with install, service, and preventative maintenance we're already doing. We can now extend these solutions to all CES customers while increasing the products and services offered to the Windrock customers.To lead the new Convenience Store division, CES has hired Michael Roenna as Vice President. Michael has a strong background in the Convenience Store industry having worked as division President at Core Mark.“Michael's expertise will help us execute our Convenience Store strategy. We are beyond excited to have Michael on the team!” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO, CES Family of Companies.“I'm thrilled by the opportunity to leverage what David Gallaher and the entire Windrock team have built. Combined with United Fast Food and Beverage's expertise in Installations, Rapid Response Service and Preventative Maintenance, we have an opportunity to service Convenience Retailers with exceptional solutions as they continue to evolve and grow within the Food Service category” said Michael Roenna, Vice President of C-Store Division.Elliot Wheeler, Chief Investment Officer of Cooper Management LLC, said“We are bullish on our C-Store strategy with the addition of Windrock. We welcome David and the Windrock team to the CES Family.”About CES Family of CompaniesFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Midwest. We value business owners who are proud of the legacies they have built, and we believe in maintaining the independent, long-standing brands of our companies and what they bring to the customer. Brands and service remain local, while supported by best-in-class tools and resources to help bring more value to every customer. For more information, please visit cesfamilyofcompaniesAbout Cooper Management, LLCCooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.Media Contact:Tyler JeffreyCEO...708-497-0831CESNationwideCesfamilyofcompanies

