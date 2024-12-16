IEEE Chicago Section Honors Excellence At The 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony And Announces New Officers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Highlights of the Annual Awards and their recipients' achievements

Dr. Alvin presenting awards to recipients (bottom left, clockwise): Friends of the IEEE Chicago Section Award, Distinguished Officer Award, Outstanding Section Member Award, Certificate of Appreciation, and Distinguished Mentoring Award

IEEE Chicago Section 2025 ExCom Officers. From left: Sumanth (Vice-Chair), Vishnu (MD Vice-Chair), Narendra (Secretary), Sasidhar (Chair), Sandeep (SAR), (YP), Biswaranjan (SAC), Brook (IEC), Megan (EAC), Ugur Cem Merdamert (N&A), Mohammad (Awards).

- Dr. Tadanki, IEEE Chicago Section Incoming Chair,CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IEEE Chicago Section honored the remarkable accomplishments of its members and partner organizations during the 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony at Venuti's Banquet Hall in Addison.The IEEE Chicago Section, one of IEEE's most active sections, supports engineers, scientists, and technology professionals across the Greater Chicago area. With a legacy dating back to 1894, the section provides resources, events, and opportunities to advance professional and personal development of its members' and volunteers'.The event featured the presentation of the following awards, celebrating outstanding contributions to the engineering and technology community:.Lifetime Service Award: Professor Carol Davids, Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), recognized for a lifetime of outstanding service to IEEE and notable advancements in networked communications..Outstanding Student Branch Award: University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Student Branch chaired by student member Mr. Shaan Mehta, received this award for outstanding revitalization and active involvement of the Student Branch.Friends of the IEEE Chicago Section Award: Argonne National Laboratory, Lemont, was honored for its commitment to advancing technology and its ongoing support of the IEEE Chicago Section.Distinguished Senior Research and Development Award: Professor Michael Papka, Argonne National Laboratories, honored for exceptional contributions to high-performance computing and exemplary scientific leadership..Distinguished Junior Research and Development Award: Dr. Debesh Jha, Senior Research Associate at Northwestern University and Visiting Professor at the University of South Dakota, recognized for significant contributions to research in computer-aided diagnosis and medical image segmentation..Outstanding Section Member Award: Professor Brook Abegaz, Loyola University, was honored with this award for his outstanding leadership during the Section's post-COVID transition, advisory role in resuming in-person activities, and for valuable contributions to the Industry Engagement Committee.Distinguished Officer Award: Dr. Biswaranjan Senapati, COEUSS Corp, was recognized for enhancing student engagement as Student Activities Chair and for founding the IEEE Chicago Section Quantum Council local group to promote interest in quantum technologies..Distinguished Mentoring Award: Prof. Aslam Shahid, Governor State University, received this award for his exceptional mentorship and guidance to young and aspiring professionals..Certificate of Appreciation: Mr. Narendra Venkatesan, a former Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) student, was honored for his outstanding service and contributions as Young Professionals Chair and Climate Sustainability Ad-Hoc Group Chair.“Tonight, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our members and partners,” said Dr. Alvin Chin, Chair of the IEEE Chicago Section.“These awards highlight the exceptional talent and innovation that define our community. The IEEE Chicago Section remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing engineering and technology through professional development, networking, and outreach. This dedication, reflected in the Annual Awards Ceremony, inspires future innovation.”At the Annual Awards Ceremony, the IEEE Chicago Section introduced its newly elected officers for the 2025 term.The newly elected officers are:.Dr. Alvin Chin, Advisory Chair.Dr. Sasidhar Tadanki, Chair.Mr. Sumanth Tatineni, Vice-Chair.Mr. Kishore Kandepu, Treasurer.Mr. Narendra Venkatesan, Secretary.Mr. Shib Shankar Golder, Young Professional Chair.Mr. Amit Maheshwari, PACE Chair.Mr. Alvaro Garcia Caceres, Communication Chair.Mr. Vishnu Challagulla, Membership Development Vice-Chair.Mr. Sandeep Kumar Davuluri, Students Activities RepresentativeThe other chairs that will continue in their role are.Dr. Biswaranjan Senapati, Student Activities Chair.Dr. Brook Abegaz, Industry Engagement Chair.Mr. Ugur Cem Merdamert, Nominations and Appointments Chair.Mr. Mohammad Tasdighi, Awards Chair.Ms. Megan Czach, Education Activities Chair.Mr. Larry Kotewa, Life Member Chair.Mr. Peter Salerno, IT & Webmaster“I am deeply honored to have served as the Chair of the IEEE Chicago Section for the past two years. I sincerely thank all our members and volunteers for their unwavering support and dedication to the Section,” said Dr. Alvin Chin, outgoing Chair of the IEEE Chicago Section.This year, IEEE Chicago celebrated its 130th anniversary and received notable accolades, including the Outstanding Member Retention Award for retaining members and the Best Large Section Award in Region 4. The IEEE Chicago Section has an exciting lineup of events and activities planned for 2025 and actively seeks member participation and volunteer involvement. Opportunities are available for both small commitments (less than a day) and more substantial engagements, ensuring there's something for everyone to contribute.“I would like to thank Dr. Alvin Chin, 2024 Chicago Section Chair, for his transformative leadership over the past two years. Under his guidance, the Chicago Section organized numerous conferences and activities, launched member engagement initiatives, and earned the Region 4 Section Award,” said Dr. Tadanki, incoming Chair of the IEEE Chicago Section.“My vision for the IEEE Chicago Section is to enhance member engagement and improve volunteer management. I aim to streamline our activities for 2025 while developing a 'Vision 2028' plan to lead the Section toward a vibrant future. My goal is to make volunteering with the Chicago Section a rewarding and inspiring experience for all involved.”For more information about the IEEE Chicago Section, upcoming events, volunteering opportunities, or membership, visit###

Section Chair

IEEE Chicago Section

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.