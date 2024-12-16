Douglas Berry Unveils New Children's Book Farmer Jasper: Jasper And Friends Return For An Uplifting Farming Adventure!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Doug Berry, Author of the Jasper SeriesCAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed children's author Douglas Berry is proud to announce the release of his third book, Jasper, the latest heartwarming adventure featuring Jasper the rabbit and his friends. This delightful story introduces children to the joys of teamwork, responsibility, and gardening as Jasper and his pals rally to help their friend Mouse finish his chores before heading out to play.In Farmer Jasper, readers will join Jasper and his friends as they care for the farm animals, plant a vibrant garden, and discover the importance of lending a helping hand. Filled with fun, friendship, and valuable life lessons, this story is perfect for children aged 3–8 and their families.Farmer Jasper builds on the success of Berry's previous titles, The Night I Spent in a People House (2020) and A Day at the Beach with Jasper and Friends (2021). Both books have been widely praised for their imaginative storytelling and lovable characters. With the Jasper series, Berry has established himself as a favorite among young readers and parents alike.“This story is a reflection of the values I hold dear-working together, caring for others, and enjoying the rewards of a job well done. I hope children and parents alike find Farmer Jasper to be both entertaining and inspiring.” - Doug BerryWith vivid illustrations and a charming storyline, Farmer Jasper is an engaging read that teaches children about farm life while celebrating friendship and teamwork. The book is now available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms, just in time for the holiday season.About Douglas BerryDouglas Berry is a celebrated children's author whose stories are inspired by his own experiences growing up surrounded by nature and animals. After a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, he followed his passion for storytelling, creating the Jasper series, which continues to delight and educate young readers.For more information about Farmer Jasper and the entire Jasper series, visit

