Inventhelp Inventor Develops Universal Set Of Duct Adapters And Duct Covers (TPL-458)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick fastening system and universal adapter plate that would allow

HVAC contractors to perform duct leakage tests," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the DUCT TEST COVER. My design saves time, and it eliminates the need to fasten tape and cardboard for testing."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick adapter and cover system for the pressure-leakage testing of HVAC forced air duct work. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use cardboard and duct tape. As a result, it reduces the risk of leakage. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for energy audit contractors, heating, and air conditioning contractors. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-458, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

