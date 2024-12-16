National Press Club: Debra Tice To Attend Opening Of Syrian Embassy At 3Pm Eastern
Date
12/16/2024 11:31:45 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
News Advisory:
Who: Debra
Tice, mother of Austin Tice, a Polk-award winning journalist, being held in Syria.
What: Will attend the reopening of the Syrian Embassy in Washington, D.C., 2215 Wyoming Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20008
When: 3pm Eastern
Why: Tice wishes to express her gratitude to the new government for efforts on the ground in Damascus to help find their son. HTS have been actively coordinating with NGOs and media who are looking for Austin Tice.
Details: The Center for Press Freedom at the National Press Club has been actively supporting the
Tice family and Austin's case. They helped plan, organize and fund the
Tices recent trip to DC where they held press conferences, media tours, and government meetings including: White House, State Department, Congress, strategy sessions and other activities. They Press Club has worked for many years to support Austin including with a John
Aubuchon Award in 2015.
Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or [email protected] , Director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club
SOURCE National Press Club
