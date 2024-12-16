عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Insulated Water Bottle For Cyclists (TLS-4030)


PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new sports bottle that would offer an easier way to dispense water and other liquids while cycling," said an inventor, from
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, "so I invented the AUTOMATIC WATER BOTTLE. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional bottles, which require squeezing of the container while cycling."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an insulated water bottle. In doing so, it offers convenient access to water and other liquids while cycling. As a result, it eliminates the need to squeeze the bottle. It also increases hydration and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cyclists and other athletes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4030, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

PR Newswire

