Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Insulated Water Bottle For Cyclists (TLS-4030)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 "I wanted to create a new sports bottle that would offer an easier way to dispense water and other liquids while cycling," said an inventor, from

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, "so I invented the AUTOMATIC WATER BOTTLE. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional bottles, which require squeezing of the container while cycling."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an insulated water bottle. In doing so, it offers convenient access to water and other liquids while cycling. As a result, it eliminates the need to squeeze the bottle. It also increases hydration and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cyclists and other athletes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

