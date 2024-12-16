Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments Market was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%.

This report covers the global market for advanced materials for extreme environments. The key properties of advanced materials, namely, hardness, lightweight, neutron shielding, wear-resistance, corrosion-resistance, thermal conductivity, electrical insulation and dimensional stability at high temperatures, make them desirable for use in extreme environments. Because they deliver performance, safety and durability, various industry and government standards require the use of advanced materials.

For this analysis, the global advanced materials for extreme environments market is segmented by the following metrics:



Material type (MAX phase ceramics, ultra high-temperature ceramics, high-entropy material).

Composition (nitrides, borides, carbides).

Form (monoliths and composites).

Application (components and coating).

End-use industries (aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, others). Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World).

The report also contains comprehensive profiles of companies in the advanced materials' market.

Advanced materials for extreme environments are a group of materials characterized by distinct properties suitable for applications requiring resistance to ultrahigh temperatures, oxidation and corrosion, high mechanical stresses, intense wear and other unusual conditions. The most common advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments are based on borides, carbides, and nitrides of group IV and V transition metals. These materials have very high melting points (3000C or higher) in their pure form.

The publisher has identified a number of sectors in which advanced materials for extreme environments find current and potential applications, including aerospace, defense, energy, mechanical, chemical, and metallurgical.

This study provides an updated review of the technologies of advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments, including materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (material group, composition, microstructure, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

Mechanical/chemical/metallurgical applications currently account for the largest share of the market. Within this segment, advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments are being used primarily for fabrication of super-hard wear and corrosion resistant components, parts for high-temperature furnaces, and sputtering targets for hard coatings.

The Report Includes



130 data tables and 45 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by material type, composition, form, application, end-use industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Identification of the ceramic composite materials under development, their current status, and increased investments in the aerospace and defense and energy sectors driving the growth

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and new developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and global rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies Profiles of the leading companies, including General Electric Co., Saint-Gobain, 3M, Kyocera and Denka Company.



Key Attributes:

