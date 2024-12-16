Trella Health Launches Special Report On Home Health Accessibility For Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

An analysis of the key trends shaping access to care for Medicare patients

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella , the leading provider of intelligence and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to the post-acute care industry, released its

Special Edition Report on Home Health Accessibility Among Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) Beneficiaries.

This report investigates trends shaping home health accessibility, revealing how the expanding Medicare-eligible population – and other factors – continues to strain access to home health services.

Continue Reading

"This report underscores the urgent need for healthcare leaders to address these disparities."

special edition report

Post thi





Below are a few key insights from this special report:



49.9% of counties had five or fewer home health agencies per 1,000 square miles in 2023.

94.1% of counties experienced either a decrease or no change in the number of skilled home health agencies treating more than 10 FFS patients in the post-pandemic period.

83.3% of counties experienced a decrease in the number of FFS home health admissions per 1,000 beneficiaries in the post-pandemic period. 87.4% of counties experienced a decrease in the average number of home health visits in the post-pandemic period, and the number of home health visits per patient day decreased by 17.3% between 2017 and 2023.

"Our analysis of Medicare Fee-for-Service claims indicates a concerning trend: decreasing accessibility to skilled home health care at a time when we are experiencing the largest growth in the Medicare population," stated Carter Bakkum, Senior Data Analyst at Trella Health. "This report underscores the urgent need for healthcare leaders to address these disparities and ensure that Medicare beneficiaries receive the care they need."

Access the full Special Edition Report on Home Health Accessibility Among Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) Beneficiaries here .

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers, HME , and Infusion

organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and Infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations , business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

For more information on Trella Health and its post-acute, HME, and Infusion growth solutions, visit , call 678-813-1590, or follow Trella

on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Lauren Corcoran, [email protected]

SOURCE Trella Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED