AARP Services Announces New AARP Member Benefits And Offerings For Q4 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

AARP Services announced new savings and benefit offerings that members have at their disposal. The latest additions for the wide-ranging list of member benefits include savings and special offers from Cicis® Pizza, RushMyPassport, LensCrafters, and Target Optical.

"Just in time for the holiday shopping season, we are happy to introduce more ways for AARP members to save money and make life easier," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "Our members love and dining out, and many of them need vision care, so getting extra value from these providers just made sense."



Cicis® Pizza – AARP members can save 15% on their checks every day on all dine-in orders. The discount is on dine-in food purchases on all items before tax, excluding gift cards.



RushMyPassport – AARP members and their families can save 15% on expedited U.S. passport and travel visa services. RushMyPassport offers expedited options for all passport types and customer support to simplify the process of obtaining travel documents.



LensCrafters – AARP members get exclusive savings, including 50% off prescription lenses with the purchase of a complete pair and 30% off non-prescription sunglasses.

Target Optical – AARP members get 50% off the purchase of additional complete pairs (frames and lenses) of prescription eyewear or sunglasses. Plus, members can save an extra $10 off the purchase of a frame, lenses, a complete pair of glasses, or contact lenses (2 boxes minimum) at Target Optical®.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1983, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis or facebook/CicisOfficial.

About RushMyPassport

RushMyPassport, a subsidiary of Expedited Travel LLC, is a registered participant in the U.S. Department of State's National Hand-Carry Program. As an industry leader in expediting U.S. Passports and Global Travel Visas, RushMyPassport helps simplify the application process for obtaining vital travel documents. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to exceptional customer service, RushMyPassport helps ensure travelers can embark on their next adventures with ease. For more information, visit RushMyPassport.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters currently has five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with

OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation , providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit

.

About Target Optical

At Target Optical, we love the neighborhoods we belong to and that's why we care for them. By listening and building relationships with one another, we help our guests get quality eye care products and services at a great value. We help people see more clearly and confidently for less by offering a great selection of trusted brands. Through the relationships we build, we're proud and excited to help people look their best by carrying fashionable frames at a great value. Together, we're on a mission to change the way people think about vision care. We keep things real, keep focused on people and keep to our mission to bring a WOW! experience to your life, our guests' lives and communities. See your future with Target Optical. Target Optical is part of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications:

AARP The Magazine

and

AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit

,

ñol

or follow

@AARP ,

@AARPenEspañol

and

@AARPadvocates

on social media.

Contact: Elizabeth Whitman – 703-915-5830,

[email protected]

SOURCE AARP Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED