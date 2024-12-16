Rockwell Institute Alumna Recognized As A Rismedia 2024 Rookie Of The Year Finalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shirley Kimmel, RISMedia Rookie of the Year FinalistBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rockwell Institute , a leading Washington-based provider of license training and continuing education, is proud to announce former Rockwell Institute student Shirley Kimmel of John L. Scott Real Estate was recognized as a RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Finalist.Since 1980, RISMedia has largely been considered the leading media company in the residential real estate and home services industries. Every year, the RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of U.S. real estate agents who are new to the business and already experiencing great success in production and their role as real estate professionals. RISMedia selected 25 finalists nationwide based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.Shirley Kimmel spent 15 years renovating properties in foreclosure or disrepair and acted as a general contractor for a second home. Although she never envisioned herself in real estate, she was instantly fascinated by the industry once she began studying to receive her license. Rockwell Institute was recommended to Kimmel by friends. After looking into the website, success rate, and the support available, she knew Rockwell was the choice for her.“I certainly wouldn't have been able to pass the exam without the good study materials and the reviews that Rockwell offered,” said Kimmel.“I made a point of studying every day at least for some period and then did the review, and it was very well presented, very understandable. Rockwell was invaluable-they put the whole educational package together.”In Kimmel's first year, she closed 11 deals worth $8.3 million in volume. Kimmel feels“very blessed” to receive the honor of being recognized as a RISMedia Rookie of the Year Finalist. As her business grows, she identifies entering the luxury home market as her next big endeavor, so she can be available to a more diverse clientele. Her advice for new agents is to develop a routine of good habits, such as finding the time to build and maintain relationships.“You're building relationships, not just for real estate, but overall,” said Kimmel.“If people know you and they trust you, that's the kind of people that they like to do business with, right? So investing in people is the number one thing.”More than 100,000 students like Shirley have chosen Rockwell Institute real estate courses. For two consecutive years, Rockwell has had the highest first-time pass rate in the state of Washington. To learn more about Rockwell Institute, visit .ABOUT ROCKWELL INSTITUTERockwell Institute started as a small real estate school in 1974 and quickly became the leading real estate school in Washington state, a position the company has held ever since. Dedicated to providing effective, results-driven exam prep to real estate license applicants, Rockwell Institute helps thousands of students pass the Washington real estate exams-on their first try. The company also offers unrivaled continuing education courses for professionals looking to hone their craft and their competitive edge to better serve clients. Students can choose from online courses via livestream and self-study options, as well as in-person courses at Rockwell Institute's campus in Bellevue. Rockwell Institute is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, visit .

