Estatespace Transforms Real Estate Operations With AI-Driven Property Management Solutions

EstateSpace launches LILY, an AI assistant transforming property management by streamlining onboarding, tasks, and workflows for better efficiency.

VA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EstateSpace, a leader in AI-powered technology, has unveiled LILY, an advanced AI assistant revolutionizing property management . LILY addresses inefficiencies in onboarding, task management, and workflow operations, empowering property professionals to streamline processes, optimize resources, and improve client experiences.Created in close collaboration with clients, LILY automates key aspects of managing high-value properties, including maintenance scheduling and vendor coordination. By integrating advanced AI and automation, EstateSpace simplifies complex real estate operations while safeguarding client data with industry-leading encryption and backup protocols. With real-time insights into how maintenance impacts asset and property values, property professionals gain clarity and control to align daily operations with long-term financial goals.EstateSpace's cloud-based platform enables teams to access critical property data and collaborate seamlessly, anytime and anywhere. Its scalability ensures it meets the needs of property owners, managers, and real estate firms aiming to optimize workflows, reduce costs, and expand their portfolios.“LILY represents a significant milestone for the industry,” says CEO Jonathan Fishbeck.“By leveraging AI, we empower property professionals with the tools they need to create clarity, efficiency, and measurable value in their operations.”To learn more about EstateSpace and our innovative approach to property management, visit our website.About EstateSpaceEstateSpace is a trusted partner for real estate professionals, offering a centralized platform that simplifies property management. By unifying data, documents, and workflows, EstateSpace enables clients to save time, reduce costs, and gain financial clarity. With real-time insights into how maintenance impacts asset and property values, EstateSpace bridges the gap between operational tasks and financial outcomes.Under the leadership of CEO Jonathan Fishbeck and CRO Jason Shelby, EstateSpace leverages decades of expertise in IT, construction, and working as Owner's Representatives to deliver tailored, AI-driven solutions for managing high-value properties.

