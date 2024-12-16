Alpha FMC Hires New North America Partner, Adding Additional Senior Industry Expertise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The addition of Mike Bishof will enhance Alpha FMC's North American team, bringing additional expertise across enterprise platforms, operations outsourcing, and managed services

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Markets Consulting Group (“Alpha”), the leading global provider of specialist consulting services to the financial services industry, has hired Mike Bishof, a senior leader with extensive operational and strategic expertise, to enhance Alpha's North American team as a Partner at the firm.

"Mike brings a remarkable and unique blend of expertise that will significantly enhance our ability to deliver value to our clients," said Laura Kayrouz, Senior Partner and Global Co-Head of Alpha's Investments Practice. "With deep knowledge of enterprise platforms such as Aladdin and Charles River, extensive experience in managing all investment operational functions, including outsourcing and managed services, and proven leadership in consulting, Mike has a track record of driving innovation and transformation across the industry. This exceptional background and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in strengthening our client offerings and further solidifying Alpha's position as a trusted leader in the asset and wealth management sector."

Bishof spent a significant part of his career as Head of Investment Accounting and Trade Operations at Delaware investments, followed by holding COO and CEO roles at separate firms. Mike then spent almost 11 years at State Street, serving as Senior Vice President, responsible for the Aladdin product and SimCorp platforms within the State Street Alpha servicing operation. Following his time at State Street, Mike served as Managing Director & Head of North America at Strata, a specialized consultancy focused on Aladdin & eFront platforms.

"Joining Alpha as a Partner in the Asset & Wealth Management practice is an exciting step in my career," said Bishof. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape and contribute to the firm's growth. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in financial consulting excellence."

Bishof's arrival reflects Alpha's commitment to expanding and enhancing its client service and platform expertise in the field, delivering tailored and relevant strategic partnership with a wide range of clients across the asset and wealth industries.

