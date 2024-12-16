Art-Weeks Extends Their Gallery Exhibit In Association With Accaart - Beverly Hills & Into The Light Gifting Suite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extended Exhibit at the 'Zebra' Building Wynwood Art District - Seeking Artists - Product representation

Carlos Benitez-Maya Itu AccaArt - David Valero - Deborah McNulty -Julie Jamison- Amy Jobson- Roget Art-Weeks- Jackie Artist -James Englund - Arto Contempo - Danna Giroux

VIPictures is representing distribution of Dame Munni Royal Coffee as seen at CC-Forum /Art-WeekS Miami

Art-WeekS enters a strategic Alliance with AccaArt Beverly Hills & ClubDebut NYC providing emerging & established Artists & Exhibitors with Sales Representation

- George Billis - Exhibiting at the newly reimagined Red Dot /ScopeMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Culminating in the ArtBasel-Miami 23rd Edition, a strategic alliance was announced. Beverly Hills AccaArt Journal/Gallery Space, a NYC hub helmed by creative business strategist Kesi Gibson, Toronto based Danna Giroux, Holistic On-Camera Spokesperson and Media Aggregators VIPictures are collaborating.The robust, one month Art-Weeks exhibit is extended into Q1 2025 and beyond. Located in the Wynwood Art District 'Zebra' Space is a holiday gift-giving suite of“must have” capsule collections by visionary fashion designers, museum quality crafted accessories and an“Art to Wear” trunk show.Whether gold, frankincense, myrrh jewelry crafters, an apothecary of all-natural body care products, optimal wellness supplements by Dame Munni Royalty make the gift-giving season a pleasure at the 'Into the Light' Gallery. Hand-crafted elixirs formulated with rosemary, sage and thyme meld hibiscus, ginger and Lionsmane Mushrooms direct from Rock Road Farms. Guests are invited to sample and purchase direct from the makers. Dame Munni's Complimentary Beverage Bar is serving Colombian gourmet coffee enriched with a mélange of Malaysian Chaga- Ganoderma - Tongka and Maca.On view between 1pm - 6pm daily in the iconic 'Zebra' Building, 2750 NW 3rd Ave, Wynwood 33127, Julie Jamison's presents breathtaking compositions that depict timeless landmarks and verdant florals. Creative lighting and post-processing techniques evoke ephemeral emotions at swoon-worthy appreciating price points ranging from $100K and above. As unique as Jamison's images are; they channel many of the sensibilities of fine art photographers Ansel Adams and Carleton Watkins.“Jamison and the East and West Coast Gallerists, Carlos Benitez and Maya Itu of AccaArt and Into the Light Gallery respectively, strive to cultivate aesthetic appreciation of creations that convey concern for our planet, creates social engagement while still having 'fun'. "Or what is the point?” queries Carlos Benitez with his Zen like smile. "Maya Itu - Acca Art Publisher and Art-Weeks media partner concurs, "with exceptional business acumen, the ad hoc group has their 'eye on the prize'. Combine exceptional Art and a convenient location Art-WeekS Exhibits embrace individual and institutional collectors alike," confirms Victoria Diaz - BK-B.The program on December 5 featured 'Author Talks'. Moderated by“Empowered In Heels 4” Danna Giroux the authors' true stories of strength and resilience were revealed.. Twice gifted Julie Jamison,“Dumb Goals: Your Leadership Blueprint for Mastering the Art of Turning Vision into Extraordinary Action”, Martu Freeman–Parker, 'Get the Hell Out', a book as a form of self-therapy for those facing career choices between one's dreams and a thankless corporate alternative. Modupe Congleton - a former Amazon Executive-turned-Entrepreneur behind the new luxury athleisure brand 'Finally Free', Kesi Gibson, author of Amazon best seller“Web3 & The Creator Economy” and Keri Stone,“Panes of Glass Ceilings' participated in the round table discussion.Joining 'Author Talks' was philanthropist and business titan Dr. Dame Munni Irone, Founder of the Art + Peace' Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Munni has retained VIPictures + Associates to represent the recently launched Dame Munni Irone Royal infused coffee, elixirs, supplements and health products. Entrepreneur Richard Campbell, CEO of 'To Soil Less' and renowned geological agriculturist introduced his groundbreaking, gravel-based growing technique that can cultivate vast food sources without soil.Art-WeekS co-creator's David Valero D. and Victoria Diaz note,“the former Oliver Cole Gallery with spacious white marble rooms are perfect to house eclectic Art-to-Wear, Fine Art Photography, Sculpture and 'Objet d'art' set against a back drop of powerful messages that speak to environmentally-conscious patrons, collectors and art aficionados now and in the future.Jamaican born Kesi Gibson is in Bogota at her Atelier prepping the“Sustainable Fashion & Art to Wear” collections by Kyu Melange, KYU BY KESI and Club Debut brands for S2wim and Miami Swim Week June 2025. Her creations are available for purchase in the 'Haute Marche' Holiday Gifting & Giving Suite from December 15 -on. "The curated pop-up for aspirational, one-of-a-kind holiday collectables has become a Miami 'must-see' destination," Kesi confirms.The AccaArt Publisher and Curator, Carlos Benitez and Maya Itu confirm the Art-WeekS affaire was "an unequivocal, unpredictable experience straight out of Central Casting for 'Behind the Scenes Art World Intrigue and Comedy'". The California based duo participated in Art Basel with the pre-Basel release of the XXIII Edition of AccaArt Journal featuring a printed 'Art-WeekS Insider's Guide of Endorsed Eco Events'.Maya and Carlos teamed up to curate a collective show at the 'Into the Light' space. Spotlighting Debra McNulty's life-like window boxes of coral reefs, Steve Song's abstract childhood reminiscences of Korea and David Valero D.'s mixed-media 'Organic Statement Pieces'. Future solo and collective exhibits and by-invite-only occasions are in the planning stages.The 'Into the Light Lounge' serves as a convergence of Fine Art activations complemented by Wellness, Technology and Sustainable Fashion for those in pursuit of eco-friendly lifestyles. Curators and entrepreneurs include mixed-media artist David Valero D., Danna Giroux and Kesi Gibson, Creator of the 'Zero Waste Sustainable Fashion Presentation' by Club Debut.AccaArt's Carlos Benitez and Maya Itu navigated top-tier Basel events while engaging with global glitterati. They prospected the aisles for 'collectable' art work for inclusion in their upcoming bi-coastal exhibits in the Acca Art Gallery/Studio (adjacent to Sotheby's , Christies and Doyle Auction House) in Beverly Hills, CA. in collaboration with Eastern Seaboard exhibits under the direction of Art-WeekS Associates.Basel related highlights included Celia Evans, Planet Fashion TV at Bayside, Karen Bystedt's 'the Lost Warhol's' at Baxter's - Miami Design District and 'The Great Elephant Migration', a global fundraising venture to inspire the human race to share space currently on a trek to Houston,” according to Francois Huynh - AdAvenue Group.Art-Weeks artists, selected by a jury, are to be profiled in a future issue of AccaArt Journal along with Post Art Basel - Miami Coverage and developments from the Climate Change Forum - Paris. With the two impact global events falling on the same date. Video recaps by Miami's own the Eco Channel and instant replays are available on YouTube @vectorIP, IG @IntotheLight. Up-next for Art-Weeks Acca Art is Frieze Fair, Santa Monica, February 20-23, 2025.

Cristiane Roget - David Valero D.

Vector International Pictures

+1 310-220-9118

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Art-Weeks Extended Exhibit Location Video - Reserve Now Short and Long Term

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.