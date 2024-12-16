Keynote Speakers And Educational Programming Announced For Hpbexpo25

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lineup features acclaimed speakers, 36 expert-led educational sessions, and hands-on workshops designed to enhance knowledge and skills.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), a national trade association dedicated to advancing the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries, has announced the lineup for its HPBExpo. The HPBExpo, which will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 26-29, 2025, is the only niche marketplace spanning specialized categories like barbecue technology, fireplaces, chimneys, accessories, and outdoor living. It has been redesigned to help retailers, buyers, manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers connect and do business together.

HPBExpo25

Continue Reading

"The exceptional programming and educational lineup at this year's event reflects the collective dedication of our Selection Committee; we've worked hard to ensure that our entire program is informative, entertaining, relevant, and timely," said Jill McClure, President & CEO of the HPBA.

McClure will co-host the inspiring Opening Session with Tim Reed of The FireTime Network; the Session will feature top thought leaders and will explore the theme Leading Through Times of Change, sharing data and personal stories that will transform how business gets done.

General Session topics include: Tax Credits, Building Codes, & Product Certificates: Policy that Impacts Your Sales; Outdoor Firepits, Fireplaces & Heaters – Planning, Safety, Design; The Future of Electric Fireplaces; Electric Grills - The Current is Changing; BBQ 101 - Live Demonstration; Providing Great Customer Service...In the Trenches, and more.

The Sessions will take place over the course of three days and will be complemented by a series of educational courses, training opportunities, workshops, and certification exams that accelerate the professional development of attendees. Training opportunities and courses include: NFI Core Exam Review; NFI Hearth Design Specialist Review; NFI Gas Exam Review; Kozy Heat Manufacturer Training; Empire & Montigo Technical Training; and more.

HPBExpo's premier programming is made possible by its sponsors - especially Titanium Sponsor Hearth & Home Technologies (hearthnhome); Gold Sponsors ICC (icc-rsf) and Regency Fireplace Products (regency-fire); and Education Sponsor Copperfield Academy (copperfield).

About HPBExpo:

HPBExpo is the premier event dedicated to the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries. As the largest trade show of its kind, it brings together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals to showcase the latest products, innovations, and trends. Attendees can explore a vast range of exhibits, attend educational sessions, and network with key players in the industry. HPBExpo serves as a crucial platform for discovering new opportunities and advancing business in the hearth, patio, and barbecue sectors. Web:

.

About Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA):

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) is a national trade association dedicated to advancing the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries. HPBA provides members with resources, advocacy, and industry insights to support their businesses and promote industry growth. Through education, networking opportunities, and industry events, HPBA works to enhance the professional development of its members and to champion the benefits of hearth, patio, and barbecue products to consumers and regulators alike. Web:

.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Charlotte Anthony

HPBA

[email protected]

210-716-3622

SOURCE Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED