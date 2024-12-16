West Bengal Govt Offers Tributes To Bravehearts Of Indian Armed Forces On Vijay Diwas

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee's presence and her address at the military tattoo organised by the on the occasion of 53rd Vijay Diwas in Kolkata on Monday, sent out a strong message regarding the country's unified stand against any effort to undermine India's armed forces.

In a moving address, Mamata refused to delve into the goings-on in Bangladesh but paid glowing tributes to Indian who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation.

Military officials in Kolkata noted that this is the first time, in at least two decades, that a chief minister of the state has graced any event organised on Vijay Diwas.

The state government also observed Vijay Diwas at Veer Bhumi Krishnaganj, in the district of Nadia, to honour the sacrifices made by the 1971 War heroes during the day.

The event was attended by Ujjwal Biswas, minister in charge of the Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology, government of West Bengal.

Senior officers from the Army's Eastern Command and veterans were also present. A joint wreath-laying parade was organised by the Army and West Bengal Police.

The Krishnaganj War Memorial, constructed by the 5 GUARDS regiment of the Indian Army on the banks of the Mathabhanga River during the 1971 war, remained unnoticed until 2023.

It was discovered and cleaned by the Ex-Servicemen Association of Krishnaganj, who reported it to the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB).

This prompted Col Partha Pratim Barik, secretary, RSB, West Bengal, to approach the 5 GUARDS regiment and obtain details of the Battle from their war diary.

"On November 26, 1971, 5 GUARDS launched a mission of unmatched bravery. Under heavy fire from Pakistani forces across the River Icchamati, the soldiers fought with unwavering courage. Lance Naik Murti Singh, leading the commando platoon's assault, was the first to fall, followed by four others in a fierce exchange. Sub Balwant Singh, gravely injured, later succumbed to his injuries, embodying the spirit of sacrifice," Col Barik said.

"On December 7, 1971, Naik Mohan Singh's heroic actions at Uttar Narayanpur destroyed four enemy trucks, dealing a major blow to the enemy before he was struck by fire, earning a posthumous Sena Medal. These soldiers -- Sub Balwant Singh, Lance Naik Murti Singh, Naik Mohan Singh, and four others -- offered the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives to safeguard the nation and halt the enemy's advance into Nadia district. Their valour and sacrifice are honored by a memorial on the Mathabhanga River, a lasting tribute to their selfless dedication to the country," he added.

Among those honoured on Monday was Maili Chhetri, widow of Sepoy Tek Bahadur Chhetri, who fell to enemy bullets in Krishnapur in Bangladesh on November 27, 1971, and was cremated on the banks of the Mathabhanga River.

One of the structures at the War Memorial at Krishnaganj bears the name of this braveheart. Maili came to know of his sacrifice through a telegram that reached her at home at the Dalmor Tea Estate in Alipurduar in December 1971.

"She is now 74 years old. It took 53 years before she could visit her husband's memorial that lay under a bush for so many years before being discovered. Sepoy Chhetri was also heading a commando platoon that came under heavy fire from the enemy.

He displayed exceptional bravery before laying down his life. Maili was weeping as she placed flowers on the memorial.

"I never realised that I would be able to see my husband again," she said. She thanked the ex-servicemen and the Government of West Bengal for giving her the opportunity," Col Barik said.

He expressed his gratitude to the chief minister of West Bengal, Eastern Army commander, the Nadia district administration, the police, BSF, NCC, Ex-Servicemen's Association, and over 300 attendees from Krishnaganj and Majhdia for their support and participation.