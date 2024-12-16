PSEG Foundation Celebrates 10 Years And Nearly $8M In Grants, Empowering Communities Across New Jersey And New York

The Neighborhood Partners Program has supported over 400

PSEG Foundation celebrated a decade of community impact through its Neighborhood Partners Program (NPP), hosting a special event to honor more than 400 nonprofit organizations that have received nearly $8 million in grants since the program's inception. This year, the program set new records, with an 11% increase in applications and $1.2 million in total giving-a 20% rise from last year's $1 million.

Representatives from over 100 nonprofits that have benefited from the program attended the event, sharing testimonials about its impact on their communities. The NPP provides grant funding to eligible 501(c)(3) organizations that demonstrate effective programming aligned with the PSEG Foundation's three strategic pillars: environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

"In ten years, the Neighborhood Partners Program has not only awarded millions in grants but has stood alongside hundreds of community-led organizations to create lasting change throughout New Jersey. NPP now serves as a role model for other funders who also seek to be catalysts for progress at the neighborhood level," said Calvin Ledford Jr., President of the PSEG Foundation . "We are proud to support these transformative partnerships, which embody our unwavering commitment to empowering communities, tackling critical environmental and socio-economic challenges, and advancing equity-especially for those with the greatest need-so that all communities can thrive in a more sustainable and just New Jersey."

The NPP celebration, held at PSEG's General Office in Newark, welcomed nonprofit leaders and community members who shared stories of the program's transformative impact. Among them were grantees from this year including

HomeFront, the

Boys & Girls Club of Newark, and the

Northern NJ Community Foundation , whose work has touched thousands of lives across the state.

HomeFront Elevates Families in Need

HomeFront, a long-time NPP partner, has provided shelter, food, and housing support to over 25,500 New Jersey residents, including more than 700 individuals in permanent housing. This year's NPP grant helped sustain their Food Pantry Program, which delivered over 1 million free meals and groceries to families in need.

"HomeFront is deeply grateful to the PSEG Foundation for helping us transform lives and pave the way for brighter futures," said Meghan Cubano, Director of Development for HomeFront. "Together, we're creating lasting change for families across Central New Jersey."

Boys & Girls Club of Newark Enriches Lives Through STEM and Family Support

For more than 20 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Newark has received over $600,000 in PSEG support, enabling critical services such as STEM education, food assistance, and family resource programs.

"PSEG's partnership has helped us serve thousands of youths and their families," said Ameer Washington, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. "Their support during the COVID-19 pandemic was vital, and the ongoing commitment from leaders like Calvin Ledford Jr. and Maria Spina makes them part of our family in serving Newark."

Northern NJ Community Foundation Advances Environmental Justice

The Northern NJ Community Foundation (NNJCF) utilized NPP funding to develop the Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice Program, addressing flooding and environmental concerns.

"With the PSEG Foundation's support, we've created a model rain garden, environmentally-focused public art, and a resident-led group advancing environmental justice," said Leo Vasquez, Executive Director of NNJCF.

As the PSEG Foundation looks ahead to the next decade, it remains committed to adapting the Neighborhood Partners Program to meet evolving community needs while deepening its impact.

About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation (501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG ), prioritizes investments in promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.



