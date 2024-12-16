Meet Warpie The Wombat: The Hardworking Mascot Of Warpcast's Blockchain Revolution And $WARPIE Token Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warpie the Wombat is more than just a mascot-it's the heartbeat of Warpcast's cutting-edge blockchain revolution. We are excited to make a timely announcement: the official launch of the $WARPIE token on the Base Chain has officially gone live! This marks a major milestone in the growth of our decentralized ecosystem, paving the way for the next chapter in communication and innovation within the blockchain space.

The $WARPIE token is now fully operational, embodying the values of transparency and sustainability that Warpcast stands for. With liquidity locked and ownership renounced, we have ensured the project's long-term security and success. In addition, we are thrilled to announce that the token operates with a 0% tax on trades-allowing for smooth, equitable transactions that promote fairness and freedom for all participants.

This announcement is just the beginning. Warpie's ecosystem continues to evolve, supported by a passionate community and a dedicated team. With a total supply cap of 1 billion tokens, $WARPIE is designed to offer both value and security for its holders, positioning it as one of the most promising and forward-thinking projects in the blockchain industry.

Warpie on the Radar:

Already gaining traction across top platforms like Coingecko, Dextools, Coinmarketcap, Rainbow, Farcaster, and Zerion, Warpie is quickly becoming a name to watch in the blockchain space. As we expand, Warpie's visibility and influence continue to rise, attracting attention from across the decentralized finance and communication communities.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of a revolution. The time is now-join the Warpie community today and stay informed as we continue to make strides toward a decentralized future:

Website:

Twitter:

Telegram:

Warpcast:

Warpie the Wombat is here to stay-bridging communities, fostering innovation, and revolutionizing blockchain communication!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Antonio Cosmo contact (at) warpie.com