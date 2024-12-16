Armenian Terrorist Organization Aligns With YPG To Fight Against Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Armenian organization "Nubar Ozanyan" has announced its alliance with the YPG, declaring its intent to combat Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

It should be noted that the "Nubar Ozanyan" group, which originated from Syria, was involved in the Second Garabagh War four years ago, fighting on the Armenian side in Khankendi. However, following Armenia's defeat, the group retreated to Armenia.

After a four-year absence, the organization returned to Syria in early December, where it has now declared its renewed activity and alignment with the YPG.

