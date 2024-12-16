Armenian Terrorist Organization Aligns With YPG To Fight Against Türkiye

Armenian Terrorist Organization Aligns With YPG To Fight Against Türkiye
Akbar Novruz
The Armenian terrorist organization "Nubar Ozanyan" has
announced its alliance with the YPG, declaring its intent to combat
Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Armenian
media.
It should be noted that the "Nubar Ozanyan" group, which
originated from Syria, was involved in the Second Garabagh War four
years ago, fighting on the Armenian side in Khankendi. However,
following Armenia's defeat, the group retreated to Armenia.
After a four-year absence, the organization returned to Syria in
early December, where it has now declared its renewed activity and
alignment with the YPG.
