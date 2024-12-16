عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian Terrorist Organization Aligns With YPG To Fight Against Türkiye

Armenian Terrorist Organization Aligns With YPG To Fight Against Türkiye


12/16/2024 8:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Armenian terrorist organization "Nubar Ozanyan" has announced its alliance with the YPG, declaring its intent to combat Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

It should be noted that the "Nubar Ozanyan" group, which originated from Syria, was involved in the Second Garabagh War four years ago, fighting on the Armenian side in Khankendi. However, following Armenia's defeat, the group retreated to Armenia.

After a four-year absence, the organization returned to Syria in early December, where it has now declared its renewed activity and alignment with the YPG.

MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108997530


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search