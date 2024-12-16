Dutch Foreign Minister: Too Early To Speculate On Peacekeeping Mission In Ukraine
12/16/2024 8:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is too early to discuss the possibility of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp told this to journalists after arriving in Brussels for a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Ukrinform reports.
"It is too early to speculate [on this topic]," Veldkamp said.
He stressed the importance of continuing support for Ukraine.
"President Zelensky spoke about a diplomatic solution in 2025. I think it is very important that between now and the moment he believes negotiations could start – although we do not know Putin's [opinion] - that Ukraine is fully supported. That means military support. That means support in the field of energy infrastructure, and it also means financial support," Veldkamp said.
