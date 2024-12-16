Campus Shoes unveiled its first mixed reality print ad, blending innovation and style

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 16, 2024: Campus one of India’s leading sports and athleisure brands, unveiled its first-ever mixed reality print advertisement, marking a significant leap in innovative marketing technology. As part of its “Move Your Way” campaign, this cutting-edge initiative seamlessly blends physical print with digital interactivity, redefining consumer engagement and bridging the gap between traditional advertising and modern technology.



Link: Mixed reality print ad by Campus Shoes



The ad, launched across eight major cities— Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune — invited readers to scan a QR code to unlock an immersive experience. Once scanned, the sneakers came alive on the screen followed by brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal, who spoke about his favourite pair of Campus shoes. This interactive experience culminates in a direct link to the Campus Shoes website, where consumers can browse and shop effortlessly, making the journey from discovery to purchase seamless and engaging.



Prerna Aggarwal, Chief Innovation Officer, Campus Activewear said, “Our first-ever mixed reality print ad reflects Campus Shoes’ commitment to embracing technology to enhance consumer experiences. By integrating mixed reality with traditional print, we are creating immersive and meaningful interactions for consumers who are truly phygital, tech-driven, and looking to explore footwear that helps define their unique, authentic selves. It’s a step forward in connecting with our audience in innovative and impactful ways.”



With this bold step into the world of mixed reality, Campus Shoes is reaffirming its commitment to staying ahead of the curve and catering to the tech-savvy, style-conscious visual consumers of today. This forward-thinking approach highlights the brand’s mission to blend innovation with accessibility, providing customers with an experience that combines the convenience of digital shopping with the personal touch of interactive storytelling.





MENAFN16122024005232011781ID1108997501