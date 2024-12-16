Thompson Thrift Sells 276-Unit Class A Multifamily Community Near Charlotte

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized company, today announced the sale of Taylor Farms, a 276-unit, Class A multifamily community 20 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. The Northmarq team led by John Currin, Andrea Howard, Allan Lynch, Caylor Mark, Jeff Glenn and Austin Jackson brokered the sale to Atlanta-based Mesa Capital Partners.

"Taylor Farms was our first multifamily community in the Carolinas

and we were fortunate to capitalize on its prime location to bring a high-quality community to one of the nation's hottest rental submarkets," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential.

John Currin, senior vice president, Northmarq, continued, "Taylor Farms was one of Charlotte's most competitive 2024 marketing campaigns due to Thompson Thrift's strong national reputation as a high-quality developer and Northeast Charlotte's economic growth trajectory that continues to outperform other submarkets in the MSA."

Located just off of I-485 and Mallard Creek Road in the University City submarket, the 16-acre Taylor Farms features 276 apartment homes

in eight three-story, garden style structures and 64 detached garages.

Completed in December 2023 and already reaching stabilization, each of the one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts are well-appointed with premium finishes, including gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, smooth glass cooktop stoves and under cabinet lighting; primary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a walk-in shower with full tile surround and glass doors; and full-size washers and dryers.

Additionally, residents enjoy resort-style amenities, including a professionally designed clubhouse with TVs, conference rooms, technology centers and more; a 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and Fitness On DemandTM

virtual training kiosks and spinning rooms; a swimming pool with hot tub and sundeck, entertainment areas and pet-friendly bark parks and doggie spas.

With its convenient location near the I-485/I-85 interchange, Taylor Farms offers easy access to over 3,000 northeast corridor businesses and the popular PNC Music Pavilion and the world-famous Charlotte Motor Speedway are both minutes away.

Equity for the development was provided by the Watermark 2021 Multifamily Development Fund III LP.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success-Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

