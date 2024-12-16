Disposable Medical Exam Gloves Market To Reach $12.8 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in concerns for safety and hygiene, rise in awareness regarding hygiene among food and healthcare service providers, and innovations in glove materials and processes are the major factors which drive the global market growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Disposable Medical Exam Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl and Others), and Form (Powdered and Non-powdered): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the disposable medical exam gloves market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Prime determinants of growthIncrease in concerns for safety and hygiene, increase in awareness regarding hygiene among food industry and healthcare service providers, and innovations in glove materials and manufacturing processes are the major factors that drive the growth of the disposable medical exam gloves market growth. However, the high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves restricts the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global disposable medical exam gloves market.Report coverage & detailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$8.1 billionMarket Size in 2033$12.8 billionCAGR4.7%No. of Pages in Report230Segments CoveredType, Form, and Region.DriversIncrease in concerns for safety and hygieneIncrease in awareness regarding hygiene among food industry and healthcare service providersInnovations in glove materials and manufacturing processesOpportunityGrowth opportunities in emerging marketsRestraintsHigh price competitionToxic reaction to certain glovesSegment HighlightsRise in adoption of nitrile gloves in medical examinationBy type, the nitrile gloves segment plays a significant role. This is attributed to their superior puncture resistance and chemical protection compared to latex gloves, making them ideal for various industries. Nitrile gloves are also hypoallergenic, addressing latex allergy concerns and expanding their usage. Their versatility and durability contribute to their widespread adoption in medical and industrial applications.Rise in adoption of non-powdered disposable exam glovesBy form, the non-powdered segment held a substantial portion of the disposable medical exam gloves market share, primarily driven by their suitability for sensitive applications and reduced risk of allergic reactions. Non-powdered gloves eliminate the issues associated with powder residues, such as contamination and respiratory irritation. Increased regulatory restrictions on powdered gloves further contribute to their popularity.Regional OutlookNorth America is poised to maintain its leadership in the disposable medical exam gloves market owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for medical and surgical procedures which drive significant glove consumption. In addition, strong presence of key market players and continuous product innovation also contribute to market dominance. Furthermore, surge in awareness of infection control and the widespread adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE) across various industries bolster demand.PlayersAdventa Healthcare Sdn. Bhd.ANSELL LTDCardinal HealthDynarex CorporationKossan Rubber Industries BhdSemperit AG HoldingSri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.INTCO MEDICALMcKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global disposable medical exam gloves market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, expansion, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Developments in Disposable Medical Exam Gloves IndustryIn July 2021, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (STGT) expanded production of rubber gloves continuously, and announced the launch of a new manufacturing facility in Surat Thani 3 factory.In June 2021, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (“Sri Trang Gloves”), announced that it will be expanding their glove manufacturing in the U.S. The projected 100-plus acre property would feature a nitrile glove production facility, distribution center and warehouse, and administrative building for Sri Trang Gloves. Sri Trang Gloves' current operation in Tampa, Florida – Sri Trang USA, Inc. – will benefit from the new facility, as will its east coast distribution facilities.In August 2021, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (STGT) announced the launch of a new manufacturing facility in Sadao District, Songkhla.In August 2021, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (STGT) announced the establishment of a company Sri Trang Gloves (Singapore) Co., Ltd. or STGS to take care of the distribution of rubber gloves and manages research and development to increase competitiveness in both production and development of new product innovations.Enquire Before Buying:

