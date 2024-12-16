Composite Quartz Stone Market Worth USD 40.38 Billion By 2034 At 13.1% CAGR From 2025 To 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising popularity of quartz surfaces owing to their low maintenance and high durability are driving the expansion.

According to Polaris Market Research, the market for composite quartz stone is projected to grow in the upcoming years. The composite quartz stone market size was valued at USD 11.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 40.38 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% during 2025–2034.

What Is Composite Quartz Stone?

Composite quartz stone, also referred to as engineered quartz, is a highly dense product manufactured with natural quartz, resins, pigments, and other additives. It is made up of about 90% ground quartz and 10% pigments and resins. Composite quartz is stain-resistant, heat-resistant, and UV-resistant. Also, it's durable and non-porous, making it easy to keep bacteria-free. Composite quartz finds applications in both commercial and residential sectors. It is a popular choice for making countertops, walls, floors, patios, and other applications.

What Are Key Report Findings?



The market for composite quartz stone is poised to reach USD 40.38 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The low maintenance and high durability of composite quartz stones drive their adoption in both commercial and residential spaces.

The market segmentation is primarily based on type, source, application, and region.

Based on source, the engineered quartz stone segment holds a larger market share due to its widespread use in various applications. The composite quartz stone market report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Who Are Market Key Players?

The market for composite quartz stone has the presence of several established players. These companies are known for their innovative designs, extensive offerings, and global distribution networks. A few of the key composite quartz stone market key players are:



Caesarstone

Cambria

HanStone Quartz

LG Hausys

DuPont Quartz Surfaces

PentalQuartz

QPremium

Stone Italiana

Alfa Quartz

Samsung Radianz Quartzforms

What Are Market Drivers and Opportunities?

Growing Preference for Sustainable Materials : With rising awareness about climate change, consumers and builders are prioritizing sustainable materials with minimal environmental impact. Composite quartz stones are known for sustainable properties, including lower carbon properties and the use of recycled materials. The shift towards sustainable materials is driving the composite quartz stone market expansion.

Innovations in Design and Customization : Technological advances have enabled composite quartz stone manufacturers to provide a wider range of patterns, designs, and finishes. These wider offerings enable consumers to create unique and personalized surfaces that elevate the visual appeal of their spaces.

Rising Urbanization : With rising urbanization and the introduction of new projects, there is an increased need for building materials that are durable and of high quality. Composite quartz stones, known for their durability and aesthetic appeal, are being increasingly used in construction projects, impacting the composite quartz stone market development favorably.

Which Region Leads Market Demand?

North America : North America is the dominant region in the market. The regional market dominance can primarily be attributed to the well-established construction industry and high demand for premium building materials. North America also benefits from a high rate of urbanization, a robust real estate sector, and advanced technological infrastructure.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific composite quartz stone market is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by increasing urbanization, growing consumer spending, and a high rate of infrastructure development. Besides, the increased demand for durable and premium building materials is driving the adoption of composite quartz stones in the region.





How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Type Outlook



Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile Others

By Source Outlook



Engineered Quartz Stone Natural Quartz Stone

By Application Outlook



Residential Commercial

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America



Mexico

Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

