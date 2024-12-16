(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all creators, dreamers, and doers! Java Monster, the energizing coffee and cream beverage, is inspiring your creative and adventurous spirit with the Java Monster Creator Club Sweepstakes.

From now until January 31st, 2025, enter for a chance to win incredible prizes crafted by some of today's most innovative creators, alongside awesome Java Monster swag.

Java Monster Giving Away Custom Motorbike, Surfboard and More in Creator Club Sweepstakes

Custom Bike by Kyle Vara: This meticulously restored 1977 Honda CB550 boasts a custom seat, exhaust, paint job, wiring harness, luggage rack, and more. Valued at $25,000, it's a true masterpiece of motorcycle design.



Custom Surfboard by Forrest Minchinton: The Minchinton family legacy of shaping the perfect board is evident in this hand-crafted twin fin which pays homage to mid-century aesthetics with a modern twist.



Custom Skateboard by TJ Eisenhart: With its whimsical bespoke artwork the board is a must-have for any skateboard enthusiast. Custom Helmet by Paige Clark: Infused with Monster Java's iconic colors and Clark's signature style, this helmet is a head-turning work of art.

Speaking about the badass helmet, the Stripe Cult founder revealed it was one of her personal favorites.

"With this helmet I wanted to keep the Java Monster colors with the gold flake and brown and red kandy," Clark said. "I love how this helmet turned out. I wanted to keep it."

In addition to the amazing money-can't-buy grand prizes, lucky winners can also score Java Monster fridges as well as Java LED signs.

Entering is easy! Head over to and enter with your email address. No purchase necessary.

Don't miss out on this chance to win incredible prizes and fuel your creativity with Java Monster!

About Java Monster

No foam, extra hot, half-caf, no-whip, soy latte... enough of the coffeehouse BS already. It's time to get out of the line and step up to what's next. Java Monster, premium coffee and cream, brewed up with killer flavor, supercharged with the Monster Energy blend. Coffee done the monster way, wide open, with a take no prisoners attitude and the experience and know-how to back it up. Flavors include Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel, Irish Crème and Caffe Latte. So, shake gently and unleash the beast within. Java Monster – anything but basic!

About Monster Energy:

Based in

Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy

