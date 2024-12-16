Hydreight Updates On Vsdhone: Revolutionizing Direct-To-Consumer Healthcare Across All 50 States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight”or the“Company”)(TSXV: NURS )(OTCQB: HYDTF )(FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical and medical which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is providing an update on VSDHOne, its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) healthcare platform. Now fully operational in all 50 states, VSDHOne is redefining telehealth by offering businesses an unparalleled, end-to-end solution to launch their own healthcare brands-quickly, cost-effectively, and at scale.

What is VSDHOne?

VSDHOne provides a comprehensive telemedicine platform that empowers businesses, including MedSpas, health and wellness entrepreneurs, retailers, and pharmaceutical brands, to create D2C healthcare solutions in days rather than months. The purpose of launching VSDHOne is to make it easy for any existing brick and mortar or individuals to launch a direct to consumer healthcare brand in a few weeks without worrying about compliance, doctor network, telemedicine and ecommerce Technology, Medical direction and oversight, Pharmacy network, and a medical legal framework in all 50 States.

With the marriage of Virtual and at facility healthcare features, Companies can expand beyond their current Bricks and Mortar solutions.

Features include:



eCommerce Platform

Telemedicine Technology

Booking and Scheduling Technology

Nationwide Doctors Network in all 50 States

Pharmacy Network and fulfillment partners

Medical Direction

Medical Legal Structure

Payment Processing

LegitScript approved - Enterprise Partner Affiliate Marketing Automation

“VSDHOne bridges the gap in healthcare accessibility, empowering nontraditional players to deliver personalized, convenient care directly to consumers. This isn't just telemedicine; it's Telehealth 2.0,” said Shane Madden, CEO, Hydreight Technologies.

Available Treatments on the platform:

There are currently about 40 products available on the platform for the clients to offer to their patients. VSDHOne supports a wide range of treatments tailored to meet growing consumer demand for convenient, personalized care. The platform currently offers:



Skincare Treatments : Including acne and anti-aging solutions.

Hair Loss Treatments : Clinically-backed therapies to promote hair regrowth.

Sexual Health : Addressing common concerns with effective, discreet care.

Hormone Replacement Therapy : Including Sermorelin and Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT).

GLP-1 Weight Management : Cutting-edge treatments for obesity and weight management. Peptides

Future Treatments Coming to the Platform

Hydreight continues to expand VSDHOne's offerings to include innovative therapies:



Genetic Testing

Birth Control Options

Oral GLP-1 Therapies

NAD+ Nasal Spray for anti-aging and energy Longevity-focused solutions



These treatments position VSDHOne as a comprehensive solution for a wide array of consumer healthcare needs, creating opportunities for businesses to grow their offerings and drive recurring patient engagement.

Current Market and Its Gaps:

Consumer trust in the healthcare system is at an all-time low. This is due to equal access to care and pricing. In certain states, there remains a significant limitation in accessing healthcare professionals. More than 80% of counties across the country lack access to services needed to maintain, much less improve, their health. That's approximately 30 million Americans who live in "healthcare deserts" where accessible physicians are scarce.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for telemedicine has surged, with adoption rates among physicians rising from 15.4% in 2019 to 86.5% in 2021 . As telehealth continues to evolve, providers are expanding their services to include everything from live consultations to asynchronous treatments.

There are many online providers for these treatments but they either are using different providers for different needs or they may not follow the best practices to have the full compliance. VSDHOne empowers providers from online providers, health clubs to existing brick and mortar locations to expand their offerings to consumers directly without being worried about the medical operational side of the offerings. They place a widget on their website and as soon as a patient lands on their website, they will go through the VSDHOne widget step by step platform and will receive their treatments and medications.

A Compelling Business Model :



VSDHOne operates on a SaaS-based model, with customers purchasing state-specific licenses and paying per-order fees for the platform's end-to-end capabilities. This provides Hydreight with a recurring revenue stream while offering clients unparalleled scalability.

Since its soft launch in late Q2 2024, VSDHOne has been onboarding over 200 licenses , far exceeding expectations. The platform and management projects to have over 1,000 licenses by December 2025 , creating significant recurring revenue opportunities.

VSDHOne team is projecting each license to process approximately between 5 to 20 orders per day after full onboarding. The company will aim to provide guidance to the market by the end of Q1 after fully onboarding the first group of licenses and monitoring their traction in the first months. Most of the orders and treatments are ongoing treatments that patients need to have follow up orders every month after the initial month.

“Hims & Hers Health, Inc. reported that it processed approximately 2.66 million net orders with an Average Order Value (“AOV”) of approximately $147 in the third quarter of 2024. This translates to an average of about 29,600 orders per day during that quarter. We are helping other vendors to have such infrastructure to offer similar services without being worried about the details of offering and operations” said Shane Madden, CEO, Hydreight Technologies.

WEBINAR:

The Company's management, and Medical team will be hosting a webinar to discuss more details about this in January 2025.

For more information or to get started, please email ... .

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

In a partnership with two other parties, Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One)platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more.

Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

