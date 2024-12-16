First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Footage Of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Singing Sari Gelin
Date
12/16/2024 7:11:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has shared a footage of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan singing Sari Gelin traditional song on her official
Instagram page, Azernews reports.
