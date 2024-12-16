'Carols For The Animals' Thanks Supporters Whilst Raising Funds For International Animal Rescue

(MENAFN- Pressat) International Animal Rescue (IAR) is always grateful for our supporters; as a small gesture of our appreciation, we held our Carols for the Animals event on the evening of 11th December 2024 at the iconic St. Botolph-without-Bishopsgate Church in London. The heartwarming celebration of and song symbolised a thank you to IAR's supporters who provide vital funds for IAR's mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and protect animals worldwide.

Carols for the Animals featured beautiful performances by the Choir of St. Botolph's, renowned for their impeccable artistry, as well as an exceptional performance by the Massive Violins, a group of singing cellists whose unique blend of cello melodies and powerful vocals captivated the audience. We are incredibly grateful to Peter Egan, national treasure and actor, and Steven Cree, actor and star of Outlander, two of IAR's wonderful patrons, who attended and shared their personal stories of commitment to IAR's work.

In a heartfelt message to attendees, Alan Knight OBE, President of International Animal Rescue, expressed his deep gratitude to those who support the organisation's life-saving work:

"None of this would be possible without our loyal supporters, like you here today, whose generosity allows us to respond to emergencies and plan for the long-term protection of vulnerable species. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Together, we're building a future where humans and animals can coexist harmoniously. Thank you for standing with us every step of the way, we could not do this without you."

IAR's mission is to rescue animals in need, provide lifelong sanctuary for those unable to return to the wild and restore habitats for endangered species. Through the generous support of donors and patrons, the event raised essential funds for the organisation's ongoing work, including its rescue and rehabilitation programmes in Costa Rica, India, Armenia and Indonesia.

"Every penny raised tonight will help us rescue and rehabilitate animals in urgent need, provide lifelong sanctuary, and protect vital habitats for wildlife. Your support transforms lives," Alan Knight emphasised.

As part of IAR's commitment to sustainability and long-term impact, the organisation has launched its new Friends of IAR regular giving programme. This initiative allows donors to contribute on a monthly basis, providing a stable and secure foundation for IAR's ongoing projects in 2025 and beyond.

The evening's success highlighted the power of community and generosity in creating a better world for humans and animals. IAR is deeply grateful for the continued support and looks forward to a future where compassion and care lead the way to lasting change.

For more information about International Animal Rescue and to support their work, visit

Photo credit: Roger Allen for International Animal Rescue