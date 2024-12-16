ONE Development Announces Strategic Collaboration With The Legend Amr Diab As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi/Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ONE Development, an international boutique developer known for its innovative vision and unique modern projects, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has announced a strategic two-year collaboration with international legend Amr Diab as its official brand ambassador.

With his iconic status, international influence, and ability to bridge cultures through his artistry, Amr Diab embodies the same spirit of innovation, excellence, and timeless appeal that aligns with ONE Development's vision. This collaboration reflects ONE Development's commitment to creating unique and aspirational living spaces that resonate with a global audience.

Commenting on this collaboration, Ali Al Gebely, Founder & Chairman of ONE Development, said:“With a career spanning decades and a fan base that extends beyond borders, super star Amr Diab is a symbol of success, innovation, and elegance. We are thrilled to welcome him as our legendary brand ambassador. His unmatched influence in the Arab world and beyond perfectly aligns with our mission to create thoughtful and refined living spaces for discerning homeowners and investors.”





As part of this collaboration, Amr Diab will represent ONE Development across key marketing campaigns, high-profile product launches, and exclusive events, showcasing the company's pioneering projects including Laguna Residence, the UAE's first AI-integrated residential community.

Amr Diab expressed his excitement about the collaboration:“I'm truly happy to collaborate with ONE Development, as I admire its bold vision to combine innovation with responsibility, creating spaces that are not only exceptional but also meaningful. I'm proud to be part of their journey to redefine what it means to live in a space that truly reflects forward-thinking, purpose, and individuality.”

This collaboration marks the start of an exciting new chapter for ONE Development as it prepares to unveil groundbreaking projects and global collaborations in the months ahead. One Development continues its mission to set new standards in the real estate industry, expanding its global presence and inviting investors and homeowners to be part of this exceptional journey.