System Innovation Group Announces $4M Award For Tactical Cellular Gateways
Date
12/16/2024 7:02:03 AM
MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $4M contract to provide Tactical Cellular Gateway systems to the US Government.
"We are excited to support our government partner with this innovative product which will significantly improve mission effectiveness,"
said Shawn Gallagher, President of SIG, "This contract marks a major step forward with the deployment of next generation battlefield communications solutions."
Under this contract, System Innovation Group will equip users with tactical communications equipment which is rapidly deployable and user-friendly.
"Our team continues to innovate new capabilities which enable users to maintain a competitive edge over our adversaries.
These solutions are more than simply tactical communications tools, they are host platforms for multi-mission applications in compact packages.", said
Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.
SIG will support production deliveries over the 6-month period and operational support for 12-months.
About System Innovation Group
System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions.
