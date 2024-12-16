Nasal Cannula Market To Reach $12.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nasal Cannula Market by Type (Low Flow Nasal Cannula and High Flow Nasal Cannula), Material (Plastic and Silicone), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Long Term Care Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the nasal cannula market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $12.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:The global nasal cannula market is experiencing growth due to their versatility and comfort. Unlike face masks, nasal cannulas allow users to talk and eat comfortably while receiving supplemental oxygen, enhancing their overall quality of life. In addition, the ease of use and the ability to breathe easier and sleep better make nasal cannulas an increasingly preferred choice for individuals with chronic lung conditions, driving the surge in demand for this essential medical devices.Prime Determinants of GrowthNasal cannulas play a crucial role in managing respiratory diseases by providing supplemental oxygen to alleviate symptoms and enhance patients' quality of life. As part of comprehensive treatment plans, these devices offer comfort and flexibility, allowing individuals to breathe easier while engaging in daily activities. While nasal cannulas offer effective oxygen therapy, they come with certain drawbacks. Users may experience nasal dryness or irritation, mitigated with ointments or humidified oxygen. In addition, the risk of fire due to oxygen's flammability requires cautious handling. Prolonged use can also lead to lung damage from excessive oxygen exposure. However, the role of nasal cannulas in reducing hospital visits for patients suffering from asthma and preventing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-related deaths, is anticipated to generate excellent opportunities in the market. All these factors are anticipated to have positive impact on the nasal cannula market forecast.Report Coverage & DetailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$7.1 billionMarket Size in 2033$12.5 billionCAGR5.9%No. of Pages in Report320Segments CoveredType, Material, End User, and Region.DriversSuitable for Different Age GroupsCompatible with NebulizersMinimal Risk of Skin IrritationReduced Risk of Infection TransmissionLong-Term DurabilityRestraintRisk of Nasal InjuryOpportunitiesCustomization Option for Pediatric PatientsIntegration with Smart Health DevicesIncreasing Awareness Through Educational CampaignsOn the basis of type, the low flow nasal cannula sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023Low flow nasal cannulas offer several benefits in oxygen therapy. Their non-invasive design delivers supplemental oxygen at a comfortable rate, enhancing patient compliance. By allowing individuals to speak, eat, and move freely during treatment, they improve overall quality of life. With adjustable flow rates, they cater to varying oxygen needs, ensuring optimal therapy for each patient. Low flow nasal cannulas are lightweight and easy to use, promoting mobility. With flow rates typically ranging from 1 to 6 liters per minute, low flow nasal cannulas are used to treat respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia. These factors are anticipated to boost the low flow nasal cannula market share in the coming years.On the basis of material, the plastic sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023The plastic-based nasal cannulas are popular owing to its comfort and accuracy. For instance, as the Salter-Style cannula is designed with soft, lightweight materials, it minimizes nasal irritation and maximizes patient compliance during oxygen therapy. The curved nasal prongs ensure a secure fit while delivering oxygen at adjustable flow rates. Another popular option is the Hudson RCI Softech Plus cannula, known for its flexible and contoured design, offering superior comfort and ease of use. These factors are anticipated to drive the nasal cannula market size for the plastic sub-segment.On the basis of end user, the hospitals sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023People widely prefer hospital-based nasal cannula treatment due to the comprehensive care and expertise provided. Hospitals have specialized respiratory care teams proficient in managing oxygen therapy, ensuring optimal treatment outcomes. The availability of advanced medical equipment, including high-flow oxygen delivery systems, caters to diverse patient needs. Moreover, hospitals prioritize patient safety through rigorous infection control measures, reducing the risk of complications during treatments. These factors are anticipated to drive the nasal cannula market share in the hospitals sector.On the basis region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2023The demand for effective nasal cannula solutions is high in North America owing to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and others which has led to an increase in demand for oxygen therapy such as nasal cannula. Moreover, the non-invasive nature of nasal cannulas aligns with patient preferences for comfort and convenience, leading to widespread adoption in the North American countries. These factors are anticipated to have positive impact on North America nasal cannula market trends.Key Players in the Nasal Cannula IndustryAllied Healthcare Products Inc.Teleflex IncorporatedFlexicare Medical Ltd.Vapotherm Inc.ResMed Inc.Fairmont MedicalFisher & Paykel Healthcare LimitedWell Lead Medical Co. Ltd.Salter LabsThe report provides a detailed nasal cannula market analysis of these key players in the global nasal cannula market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.Nasal Cannula Industry DevelopmentsIn February 2024, Merck Animal Health, a top pharmaceutical company, introduced the Allflex CleanVax system, offering shorter, less invasive nozzles and disposable shields for intranasal cattle vaccines. This innovation enhances comfort and hygiene, optimizing vaccination procedures.In February 2024, PGIMER's Anaesthesia Department unveiled TrueOxy+, an innovative high-flow nasal cannula device for non-invasive ventilation. It ensures precise oxygenation, benefiting acute hypoxemic respiratory failure management with dual adult and pediatric modes.The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Enquire Before Buying:

