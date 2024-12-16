Noor Riyadh 2024 Continues Achieving Guinness World Recordstm Titles

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Noor Riyadh 2024, the world's largest light art festival and a flagship program of Riyadh Art, concluded its fourth edition with a special Guinness World RecordsTM Titles Award Ceremony at King Abdulaziz Historical Center, celebrating two new record-breaking achievements . These additions bring Noor Riyadh's total Guinness World RecordsTM Titles to 16 , building on the 14 records earned in previous years.

The two new records achieved this year are:

by UK-based artistset this record with a. The installation featured four beams extending in all directions across Riyadh, visible even against the city's lights. The laser encoded the word 'Salaam', meaning 'peace' in Arabic, in Morse code, an embodiment of Levine's philosophy of light as a medium for spiritual connection, unity, and reflection. Known for his groundbreaking work with light and sound, Levine has exhibited at institutions such as MoMA in New York. Levine's works, including immersive installations like Light is Love (also at Noor Riyadh 2024), highlight his ability to blend advanced technology with profound emotional and sensory experiences, redefining the role of light in contemporary art.by Saudi artistachieved this record with its, including scaffolding and green petrochemical shipping pallets. The pyramid features a striking fuchsia-lit central walkway, symbolizing Saudi Arabia's transformation into a hub of creativity and innovation. AlShashai's work often reimagines everyday objects to explore cultural and societal themes. With over two decades of experience as an artist and educator, his work has been showcased internationally, including at the Pyramids of Giza and Art Dubai, making him a significant figure in contemporary Saudi art.

These accomplishments reflect Noor Riyadh's dedication to pushing creative and technological boundaries while fostering a deeper connection between communities and the transformative power of art and light.

Architect Khalid Al-Hazani, Executive Director of Riyadh Art, said: “Achieving two more Guinness World Records Titles at Noor Riyadh is a testament to the transformative power of art and creativity. We are proud to see Noor Riyadh continuing to inspire and unite people through the universal language of light.”

Nouf Almoneef, Festival Director of Noor Riyadh, added: “The scale and creativity of this festival are unparalleled, and these records underscore its global significance as a landmark event in the world of contemporary art. This achievement highlights Riyadh's position as a global cultural hub and reflects the incredible talent and dedication of the artists and curators who brought this vision to life.”

Curated by Dr. Effat Abdullah Fadag and Dr. Alfredo Cramerotti, Noor Riyadh 2024 was held across three hubs: King Abdulaziz Historical Center, JAX District and Wadi Hanifah. The fourth edition featured over 60 artworks by more than 60 artists from 18 countries, transforming the city into a vibrant, open-air gallery that engaged millions of visitors.

The festival has become a cornerstone of Riyadh's cultural calendar, demonstrating its commitment to creativity, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue, all in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

