Calian US, Inc. Expands Leadership Team With Addition Of Prominent Industry Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian US, Inc. ('Calian US'), a provider of diverse communications and connectivity solutions, today announced the appointment of Tony Rayner as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Paul Attner as Senior Vice President of U.S. Services. Both appointments expand Calian US's senior management team and report to Leeana Smith-Ryland, President of Calian US.

Rayner brings over two decades of experience as former COO and member of the board of directors of Eutelsat America Corp. Leading the commercial and technical teams, Rayner oversaw the evolution of Eutelsat America Corp. from a small, new entrant in the Department of Defense (DoD) market to one of the leading suppliers of the commercial space segment to the DoD. Attner joins the senior management team with almost 30 years of experience in space and satellite communications. Most recently, Attner was the Senior Vice President of Sales with Eutelsat America Corp., where he oversaw sales, marketing and business development, working directly with the U.S. government, energy, enterprise and broadcast industry segments.

“Every great company starts with a good team, which is why we've assembled one of the best in the business,” said Leeana Smith-Ryland, President of Calian US, Inc.“In leveraging top talent and best-in-class technology, Calian US is poised to provide innovative and accessible communication solutions that empower our clients to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

The Calian US team will deliver cutting-edge hardware, teleport services and software solutions to provide premier critical architecture and infrastructure systems across radio frequency (RF) products, satellite operations efficiencies, and antenna systems. The firm will leverage the vast capabilities of its parent company Calian Group Ltd (TSX: CGY) (“Calian”), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Leveraging Calian's position as an industry leader in antenna technology featuring multi-band feeds, especially Q/V band, Calian US will initially focus on expanding its offering of state-of-the-art antennas to the U.S. government. Calian's expertise extends to globally deploying large antenna apertures, up to 35 meters, for diverse applications like deep space communications and radio astronomy.

Calian US will also launch a“monitoring-as-a-service” product, built on Calian's Decimator D4 remote spectrum analyzer, to monitor RF signals anywhere in the world with a standard web browser and internet connection. This capability is ideal for the measurement of RF communications and broadcast carriers in satellite, wired and terrestrial wireless networks, and puts the control directly in the hands of the customer to operate from multiple locations and cover multiple satellites.

The Calian US team will be onsite at SIA's 20th Annual DoD Commercial SATCOM Workshop this week. Please stop by to meet Tony and Paul at booth #110 to see a demonstration of the Calian Decimator and learn more about Calian US solutions.

About Calian US, Inc.



Calian US, Inc. is a U.S.-based leading provider of global communication and connectivity products and solutions across multiple interlinked industries, including infrastructure, space, defense and tracking. Leveraging our years of experience producing superior results, Calian US is dedicated to providing enhanced services with a focus on innovation, reliability and customer satisfaction. As an independent, U.S.-based subsidiary of Calian Group Ltd (TSX: CGY), Calian US will leverage its vast resources and experience to deliver transformative services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Calian Group Ltd.



We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

