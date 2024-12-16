(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Analysis Reveals the Imperative for Global Supply Chain Reorientation Amid Top Risks for 2024-2026

This analysis examines the realignment of global supply chains toward localization, regionalization, and diversification beyond China. Supply chain reorientation gained momentum after the pandemic and has continued to gather pace as companies seek to insulate themselves from increasing geopolitical and economic risks. Businesses are striving for strategic diversification, building proximity to end consumers, incorporating regionalization, and exploring new partnership models.

With evolving risks influencing production and site-selection decisions across regions, this analysis evaluates the universal global risk landscape for 2024-25. It identifies the top 10 risks associated with supply chain diversification, emphasizing the urgent need for companies to reevaluate their supply chains before these risks materialize. This thought leadership piece also explores supply chain trends from an industry perspective, considering both government policy initiatives and business strategy developments.

Key segments such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and eCommerce have been evaluated to outline leading supply chain reorientation trends. The analysis also incorporates findings from relevant surveys, examines the factors driving and restraining these transformative shifts, and identifies emerging opportunities for market players and stakeholders.

Key Issues Addressed:



What are the top 10 global risks driving the need for supply chain reorientation?

What government policies are driving shifting supply chains?

What new business strategies are firms adopting to stay ahead of the curve?

Will there be a China+1 thrust in pharmaceuticals?

What are the top 5 industry trends in supply chain reorientation?

How are eCommerce supply chains transforming? What strategies are firms undertaking to minimize supply chain disruptions?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives: The Transforming Global Supply Chain Landscape

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Supply Chain Reorientation

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Drivers and Restraints Influencing Global Supply Chains

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Global Survey Indications on Supply Chain Shifts

Global Survey Results on Supply Chain Shifts

Global Risk Outlook and Supply Chain Shifts

Global Risks Driving Supply Chain Diversification

Industry Outlook



Semiconductors

EVs

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

eCommerce Top 5 Industry Trends in Strategies for Supply Chain Reorientation

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Transforming Supply Chain Landscape



Growth Opportunity 1: Local Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2: Product Portfolio Diversification Growth Opportunity 3: Geographic Diversification

