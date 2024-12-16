MP Ruhullah Mehdi Demands One-Time Age Relaxation For JKPSI Aspirants Ln Lok Sabha
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference Member Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Monday made a fervent plea in Lok Sabha, urging the central government to grant a one-time age relaxation for aspirants of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) posts.
He said that the issue concerns thousands of candidates who have been 'rendered ineligible after exceeding the upper age limit due to prolonged delays in the recruitment process'.
These events, he argued, delayed critical recruitment opportunities, depriving many aspirants of their chance to serve in the police force despite their qualifications and dedication.
Drawing attention to the broader impact on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehdi stated that this situation has left countless candidates disillusioned and uncertain about their futures.
He stressed that granting a one-time relaxation in the upper age limit would not only be a fair resolution but also a vital step in restoring faith in the recruitment system.
“I request the government of India and the Home minister to intervene in the matter”.
He called on the central government to consider the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir's youth and take immediate measures to address this issue.
