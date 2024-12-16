Stefanishyna On Zelensky's Invitation To EU Summit: A Significant Signal For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to the first European Council summit on December 19 following the election of its new president, marking a strong signal of unity between Ukraine and the EU member states.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna said this at a meeting with journalists on the sidelines of the forum "Law and Justice: Strengthening Interaction in Times of War," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"President Zelensky has been invited to the first European Council meeting under its newly appointed president. This is a very significant signal for us, demonstrating that there is no divide between Ukraine and EU member states. Ukraine remains a top priority on the agenda," Stefanishyna said.

She added that the December 19 summit would address key issues, including outcomes from the Paris meeting, European Commission initiatives, and strategic plans for the next five years focusing on EU enlargement and defense policy.

Stefanishyna said that Zelensky had accepted the invitation and intends to present Ukraine's priorities for European integration, cooperation with the EU, and the Union's role in achieving peace in Europe to the newly constituted European institutions.

Earlier reports said that Antonio Costa, the new European Council president, would convene the summit on December 19 and had extended an invitation to Zelensky.