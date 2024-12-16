Realtor® November Rental Report: Even With Rent Declines, Minimum Wage Earners Need Extended Hours To Afford Rents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To afford the median rent, two minimum wage earners would have to each work 82 hours per week in Nashville, Tenn., 79 hours in Austin, Texas and 77 hours in Dallas, three metros that saw the largest decline in rent prices SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rents declined in November, falling by -1.1% year over year to a median of $1,703, according to the Realtor ®

November Rental Report released today. Despite the dip in rents, affordability remains a concern, with minimum wage earners requiring extended working hours to afford a typical rental unit in 44 of the top 50 metros in the United States. "Lower rents, combined with stable or increased minimum wages, have offered a break to renters in some metro areas this year, though many minimum wage earners still struggle to find affordable rents," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor®. "With minimum wages set to increase in more than half of the top 50 markets next year, and a projected 0.1% annual decline in median asking rents in 2025, we expect some further relief in the coming year; however, more new construction is still one of the biggest levers we have to help with affordability." To better understand the hurdles faced by hourly workers in today's rental market, this month, Realtor® analyzed how many hours per week a renter would need to work at local minimum wage rates to afford a typical 0-2 bedroom home. Among the top 10 markets with the largest year-over-year rent declines in November, fewer working hours were required to afford the median rent compared to the same time last year. Yet only in Denver and Phoenix could two minimum wage earners each work 40 hours or less per week and affordably split the median rent for a 0-2 bedroom unit.

Market Median

Asking

Rent, Nov. 2024

Y/Y Change

Annual

HH

Income Needed

to Afford a 0-2

Bedroom, Nov

2024 Minimum

Wage 2024

Work Hours

per Renter per

Week at

Minimum

Wage, Nov.

2024 Diff. in Hours

(Nov. 2024 vs.

2023) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO $1,808 -6.7

% $72,320 $18.29 38 -5 Memphis, TN-MS-AR $1,186 -6.2

% $47,440 $7.25 63 -4 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--

Franklin, TN $1,542 -5.6

% $61,680 $7.25 82 -5 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX $1,486 -4.7

% $59,440 $7.25 79 -4 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA $2,711 -4.5

% $108,440 $16.00 65 -5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $1,453 -4.4

% $58,120 $7.25 77 -4 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA $2,726 -4.3

% $109,040 $16.85 62 -5 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ $1,503 -4.1

% $60,120 $14.35 40 -4 Birmingham-Hoover, AL $1,236 -3.6

% $49,440 $7.25 66 -2 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $1,242 -3.5

% $49,680 $7.25 66 -2

Minimum wage earners need to work extended hours to afford rents

To keep their half of the rent at an affordable 30% of their budgets, two minimum wage earners would have to each work 82 hours per week in Nashville, Tenn., 79 hours in Austin,Texas and 77 hours in Dallas, despite large year-over-year rent declines. The affordability crunch is worst in markets that are subject to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. But in San Francisco, where the minimum wage is $16, and San Diego, where it's $16.85, workers would still need to work 65 and 62 hours per week respectively to afford the median rent. By contrast, in Denver and Phoenix, two minimum wage earners would each need to work 38 and 40 hours per week respectively to afford the median rent.

Higher minimum wages and falling rents point to continued relief in 2025

Minimum wages will rise in 23 of the top 50 markets on Jan. 1, 2025, while additional markets will see increases later in 2025. If rents hold steady, eight of those markets are expected to see at least a two-hour reduction in weekly working hours at minimum wage needed to afford rent. In both St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo., where the minimum wage is due to rise to $13.75 per hour from $12.30, two workers earning that wage will each need to work four hours less per week to afford the median rent. Minimum wage earners will need to work two hours less in six markets: Sacramento, Calif., Virginia Beach, Va., Riverside, Calif., San Francisco, New York, and San Jose, Calif.

Rents decline across all unit sizes

Rents for 0-2 bedroom units fell on a year-over-year basis for the 16th straight month in November, dropping by $19 (-1.1%) to $1,703. That's $17 less than last month and $57 lower than its August 2022 peak. It's still $261 (18.1%) higher than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Units of all sizes saw rents fall in November, with smaller units continuing to show larger declines. The median rent for studios fell -1.6% year-over-year, to $1,423. That's down -4.5% from its peak in October 2022 but 12% higher than five years ago. Rent for one-bedroom units dipped -1.2% to $1,585, representing a -4.4% decline from its August 2022 peak but still 16.4% higher than five years ago. And the median rent for two-bedroom units declined by -1.1% to $1,886, a drop of -3.8% from its August 2022 peak. That's 20.2% higher than five years ago.

Despite sixteen months of declines, the U.S. median rent was just $57 (-3.2%) less than the peak seen in August 2022. Notably, it was still $261 (18.1%) higher than the same time in 2019 (pre-pandemic), but this increase is roughly on par with what has occurred in overall consumer prices (up 22.7% in the five years ending November 2024) and pales in comparison to the 49.7% increase in median price-per-square-foot of for-sale home listings in the five years ending November 2024.

National Rental Data – November 2024

Unit Size

Median Rent

Rent YoY

Rent Change – 5 years

Overall $1,703 -1.1

% 18.1

% Studio $1,423 -1.6

% 12.0

% 1-bed $1,585 -1.2

% 16.4

% 2-bed $1,886 -1.1

% 20.2

%

50 Largest Metropolitan Areas – November 2024

Metro Median

Asking Rent

YOY Change

Minimum Wage 2024

2024 Work Hours per Renter

per Week at Minimum Wage Atlanta-Sandy Springs-

Alpharetta, GA $1,576 -3.1

% $7.25 84 Austin-Round Rock-

Georgetown, TX $1,486 -4.7

% $7.25 79 Baltimore-Columbia-

Towson, MD $1,812 -0.2

% $15.00 46 Birmingham-Hoover, AL $1,236 -3.6

% $7.25 66 Boston-Cambridge-Newton,

MA-NH $2,942 -1.0

% $15.00 75 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY NA NA NA NA Charlotte-Concord-

Gastonia, NC-SC $1,519 -2.7

% $7.25 81 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin,

IL-IN-WI $1,793 -2.7

% $16.20 43 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN $1,365 2.6

% $10.45 50 Cleveland-Elyria, OH $1,193 -3.0

% $10.45 44 Columbus, OH $1,190 0.2

% $10.45 44 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington,

TX $1,453 -4.4

% $7.25 77 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood,

CO $1,808 -6.7

% $18.29 38 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn,

MI $1,316 -0.8

% $10.33 49 Hartford-East Hartford-

Middletown, CT NA NA NA NA Houston-The Woodlands-

Sugar Land, TX $1,375 -1.4

% $7.25 73 Indianapolis-Carmel-

Anderson, IN $1,288 -0.8

% $7.25 68 Jacksonville, FL $1,523 -1.1

% $13.00 45 Kansas City, MO-KS $1,342 1.1

% $12.30 42 Las Vegas-Henderson-

Paradise, NV $1,479 -0.8

% $12.00 47 Los Angeles-Long Beach-

Anaheim, CA $2,789 -1.4

% $17.28 62 Louisville/Jefferson County,

KY-IN $1,245 0.6

% $7.25 66 Memphis, TN-MS-AR $1,186 -6.2

% $7.25 63 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-

Pompano Beach, FL $2,353 -1.1

% $13.00 70 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI $1,613 -0.2

% $7.25 86 Minneapolis-St. Paul-

Bloomington, MN-WI $1,516 0.1

% $15.57 37 Nashville-Davidson--

Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN $1,542 -5.6

% $7.25 82 New Orleans-Metairie, LA NA NA NA NA New York-Newark-Jersey

City, NY-NJ-PA $2,905 2.0

% $16.00 70 Oklahoma City, OK $1,023 1.6

% $7.25 54 Orlando-Kissimmee-

Sanford, FL $1,680 -0.9

% $13.00 50 Philadelphia-Camden-

Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $1,761 -1.1

% $7.25 93 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler,

AZ $1,503 -4.1

% $14.35 40 Pittsburgh, PA $1,440 -0.9

% $7.25 76 Portland-Vancouver-

Hillsboro, OR-WA $1,687 1.6

% $15.00 43 Providence-Warwick,

RI-MA NA NA NA NA Raleigh-Cary, NC $1,512 -1.4

% $7.25 80 Richmond, VA $1,478 -1.3

% $12.00 47 Riverside-San Bernardino-

Ontario, CA NA NA NA NA Rochester, NY $1,319 4.3

% $15.00 34 Sacramento-Roseville-

Folsom, CA $1,902 1.7

% $16.00 46 San Antonio-New Braunfels,

TX $1,242 -3.5

% $7.25 66 San Diego-Chula Vista-

Carlsbad, CA $2,726 -4.3

% $16.85 62 San Francisco-Oakland-

Berkeley, CA $2,711 -4.5

% $16.00 65 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa

Clara, CA $3,314 2.6

% $17.55 73 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue,

WA $1,971 -2.3

% $19.97 38 St. Louis, MO-IL $1,323 1.1

% $12.30 41 Tampa-St. Petersburg-

Clearwater, FL $1,713 -1.7

% $13.00 51 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-

Newport News, VA-NC $1,500 -0.6

% $12.00 48 Washington-Arlington-

Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $2,255 2.0

% $17.50 50

Methodology

Rental data as of November 2024 for studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units advertised as for-rent on Realtor®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within the top 50 largest metropolitan areas. Realtor began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history stretching back to March 2019.

To determine the minimum wage at the metro level, we use the minimum wage of the principal city as a representative figure for the metro area. If the principal city does not have a local minimum wage policy, the state-level minimum wage is applied. In cases where the state does not have a minimum wage regulation, the Federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is used. Minimum wage data is sourced from ADP .

About Realtor ®

Realtor ® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor ® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor ® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor ® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor ® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor ® .

Media Contact:

Mallory Micetich, [email protected]



SOURCE Realtor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED