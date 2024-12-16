Endeavour Announces Director Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIRECTOR DECLARATION London, 16 December 2024 – Endeavour plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”), announces in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R that Cathia Lawson-Hall, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, is on the board, as a non-executive director, of Havas NV, a company which listed on the Euronext Amsterdam today. CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London



Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 207 404 5959 ... ...



ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit .

Attachment

Cathia Lawson-Hall appointment to Havas NV 16 December 2024