UN Special Envoy Hopes For Comprehensive Political Transition In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 16 (Kuna) -- The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen stressed on Monday the importance of maintaining hope for a comprehensive transition in the Arab country.

The Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria announced that this hope was reflected Pedersen's meeting with the leader of the new Syrian administration Ahmad Al-Sharaa and the Prime of the caretaker Mohammad Al-Bashir.

According to a statement issued by his office, the Special Envoy briefed them on the outcome of the Aqaba International Meeting on Syria on December 14, 2024, stressing the need for a credible and inclusive Syrian-owned and led political transition based on the principles of United Nations Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

The office noted that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the priorities of (Al-Sharaa) and the transitional government and the challenges they face.

During the meeting, the Special Envoy reiterated the United Nations' commitment to providing all forms of assistance to the Syrian people.

The statement also indicated Pedersen's intention to engage in further discussions over the coming days.

Upon his arrival in Damascus on Sunday Pedersen expressed hope for an orderly lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria to support efforts for economic recovery and reconstruction emphasizing the need for rapid economic reforms.

He described the ongoing changes in Syria as a significant opportunity to build a new future but warned of the substantial challenges ahead mainly service delivery law and order and security.

Pedersen also stressed the importance of justice and accountability for crimes committed during the conflict underscoring the necessity of ensuring accountability through a fair and transparent judicial system free from acts of revenge.

The Special Envoy's visit to Damascus came after his participation in high-level discussions with several foreign ministers in Aqaba on developments in Syria marking it as the first visit after the collapse of Assad regime. (end)

