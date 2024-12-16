Global Malware Analysis Market Forecast : 28.5% CAGR Driving Growth To USD 24,150.55 Million By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled, "Malware Analysis Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The global malware analysis market size was valued at $3,271.46 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $24,150.55 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.



Rise in number of malware attacks, surge in number of government regulations, increase in need for securing critical IT infrastructure and personal data from cyber-attacks, are expected to drive the growth of the malware analysis market. This market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities owing to increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms. Furthermore, rise in malware and phishing threats, increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend among organizations, and surge in government regulations are the major factors that drive the growth of the malware analysis market. However, complexities of device security and usage of free anti-virus solutions are expected to hinder the malware analysis market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The large enterprise segment dominated the malware analysis market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its adoption for managing security operations and to safeguard practices such as standards compliance, patch management, and change in policies periodically. Furthermore, the SMEs segment is expected to experience growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in cyber-attacks on small and medium enterprises.



The BFSI sector dominated the malware analysis industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of malware analysis technology among banks to focus on securing data from different cyber-attacks and to protect customer data from various fraudulent activity. Furthermore, the public sector is expected to witness growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of malware analysis technology among various government organizations for implementing a secure solution to protect their IT infrastructure.



By region, the global malware analysis market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include rise in digitization and increase in usage of mobile & web applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing penetration of internet, increasing usage of mobile data, and rising trend of using BYOD among organizations.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By component, the solution segment led the malware analysis market size in terms of revenue in 2018.



By deployment model, the cloud segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018.



By industry vertical, the BFSI segmented accounted for the highest malware analysis market share in 2018.



By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.



