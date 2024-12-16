Future Electronics' Memphis Area Distribution Center Spreads Holiday Cheer Through Generosity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) December 16, 2024 – Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce a holiday giving initiative at its Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC). Employees are rallying together to support two impactful local organizations: the House of Grace, a shelter for of domestic violence, and the Palmer Home for Children, a safe haven for foster children in Desoto County, Mississippi.



Donation boxes have been placed at the MADC Employee Entrance, accompanied by a list of urgently needed items. Contributions will be collected from Future Electronics employees through December 13, providing much-needed supplies to these vital community organizations during the holiday season.



“Our employees at MADC have always shown tremendous generosity,” said Kathy Leverett, HR Manager at Future Electronics' MADC.“Over the years, we've supported several organizations, including Heartland Hands, Sacred Heart Food Bank, Desoto County Schools Coat Drive, and Affordable Christmas.”



Beyond its operational excellence, Future Electronics is dedicated to fostering a positive work environment. The holiday donation drive is just one example of how the company empowers its employees to make a difference in their communities.



The House of Grace and the Palmer Home for Children play essential roles in the Desoto County area. By rallying around this holiday giving initiative, Future Electronics and its MADC employees are helping these organizations deliver essential services to those in need.



