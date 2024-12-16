General Staff: 228 Clashes At Front In Past Day, Fighting Most Intense In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, December 15, 228 combat engagements were recorded along the frontlines, with the fiercest battles taking place at the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Kurakhove, Siversk sectors, and in Russia's Kursk region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile attack on Ukrainian units and settlements. The attack involved two missiles and 36 air strikes, with 65 guided aerial bombs dropped. In addition, over 4,000 shelling were carried out, with 170 of these being conducted using multiple launch rocket systems,” the report says.

The aggressor launched a series of air strikes in multiple locations, including Shopyne, Baranykivka, Siversk, Krymske, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, and Velyka Novosilka.

Over the past 24 hours, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have successfully targeted four areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Another important object of the invaders has also been neutralized.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched 10 assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near Vysoka Yaruha, Tykhove, and Vovchansk.

Russian army loses another 1,070 invaders, 12 tanks in Ukraine in past day

In the Kupiansk sector, there were four attacks over the past 24 hours. The defense forces successfully repelled the enemy's assault near Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy initiated 20 attacks. The Russian army attempted to breach the Ukrainian defensive line near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Tverdokhlibove, and Nadiya.

In the Siversk sector, there were 34 combat clashes in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the militants launched four attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted 12 attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully thwarted 32 aggressor assaults and offensive actions near the localities of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zelene, Pishchane, and Novooleynivka.

attack: Ukrainian forces shoot down 27 Russian UAVs overnight Monda

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 32 attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, and Uspenivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy launched 35 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Sukhi Yaly, Rozlyv, Zelenivka, Kostiantynopolske, Trudove, Novyi Komar, Novosilka, and Makarivka. They employed a variety of aircraft, including attack and bomber aircraft, to target the area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions five times. They were met with a strong and effective response, resulting in significant losses for the enemy.

There were no indications of enemy offensive groups in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions , the enemy is using artillery and attack UAVs against Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 38 enemy attacks in this sector. The enemy continues to launch guided aerial bomb strikes against its territory. So far, five air strikes have been confirmed, involving five guided aerial bombs.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 16, 2024 amounted to about 763,510 troops, including another 1,070 killed or wounded invaders in the past day.