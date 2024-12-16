Russian Drone Debris Damages Power Lines In Cherkasy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 16, the Ukrainian defense forces shot down 14 Russian UAVs over the Cherkasy region.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The night in the region was calm. However, at dawn, another enemy air attack began. In total, our defenders destroyed another 14 'Shaheds' in the Cherkasy sky,” Taburets wrote.

He stated that there were no casualties. However, the downing of the Russian UAVs resulted in damage to power lines. Repair crews are already working at the scene.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 27 Russian drones that the Russian army used to attack Ukraine on the night of December 16, while another 19 disappeared from radars.

Illustrative photo