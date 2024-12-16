Kuwait Meteorological Department: Cold Weather To Continue Until Next Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Meteorological Department forecasted on Monday that cold weather would continue, with temperatures remaining cool during the day and cold to very cold at night, with a chance of frost in agricultural and desert areas until Thursday.

Director of the Meteorological Department Dherar Al-Ali told KUNA that the country would remain under the influence of a high-pressure system, bringing cold and dry air, along with cooling in the upper atmosphere and light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Al-Ali added that weather stations recorded low temperatures, reaching -3 degrees Celsius in Salmi, -2 degrees Celsius in Abdali, and six degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport.

With these temperatures, the cold weather and the possibility of frost would continue until Thursday, he noted.

Starting Friday evening, the high-pressure system will weaken, allowing a low-pressure system to move in, shifting the winds to the southeast, bringing warmer weather during the day and a chance of light, scattered rain in some areas, he mentioned. (end)

