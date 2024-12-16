Media outlets affiliated with Ansar Allah group (Houthis) report new wave of US-British airstrikes targeting Hodeidah in Yemen

(MENAFN) outlets affiliated with the Ansar Allah group (Houthis) reported a new wave of US-British targeting the Hodeidah province on Yemen’s western coast, following a hiatus of nearly two weeks. According to reports, the airstrikes hit the Al-Tuhayta district in Hodeidah, although details on the damage or casualties were not provided. No immediate statements have been issued by the US or the UK regarding the attacks.



These airstrikes come after a period of relative calm since November 28, 2023, in terms of US-British bombardment in Yemen. Hodeidah is a strategically important region, housing an international airport, three vital ports, and military camps, as well as a lengthy coastline. The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza—which has been under Israeli bombardment with US support—have been targeting Israeli and associated cargo ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean. They have also launched rocket and drone attacks on Israeli positions, including operations aimed at Tel Aviv.



Since early 2024, the US-led coalition has been conducting raids against Houthi positions in response to the group’s naval attacks. In January 2024, the Houthis declared that all US and British ships are now considered military targets. The conflict in Gaza has escalated since October 7, 2023, with Israel’s continued airstrikes and ground operations resulting in over 151,000 Palestinian casualties, including a high number of women and children, and widespread destruction.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108996670