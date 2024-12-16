Cloud Kitchen Market Is Projected To Evolve At A Stellar 12.4% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Due to an increasing population of the world's youth and changing tastes among customers, the demand for meal delivery has also increased. Westford, USA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the cloud kitchen size will attain a value of USD 153.77 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.4 % over the forecast period (2024-2031). Surging adoption of fast-paced lifestyles and increasing preference for convenience foods are expected to drive the global cloud kitchen market growth in the future. Increasing proliferation of smartphones and internet coupled with rising availability of food delivery applications are expected to boost the business of cloud kitchens in the long run. Request your free sample PDF of the report today: Cloud Kitchen Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 60.36 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 153.77 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product Type, Nature, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Adoption of fast-paced lifestyles and growing demand for convenience foods Key Market Opportunities Use of innovative social media marketing strategies Key Market Drivers Expansion of food delivery business around the world

Cloud Kitchen Market Segmental Analysis

Global Cloud Kitchen Market is segmented by type, product type, nature, kitchen type, serving type, business type and region.

Based on type , the market is segmented into independent cloud kitchen, commissary and kitchen pods.

Based on product type , the market is segmented into fast food, healthy food, comfort food, ethnic, gourmet, breakfast & brunch foods, plant-based food, desserts & sweets, snacks & small bites, meal kits and ready-to-eat meals, fusion foods and specialty foods.

Based on nature , the market is segmented into franchised and standalone. Based on kitchen type, the market is segmented into single kitchen and multi-kitchen.

Based on serving type , the market is segmented into collection takeaway and delivery takeaway.

Based on business type , the market is segmented into chain and independent stores.

Based on region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

High Flexibility and Agility Offered by Independent Cloud Kitchens Helps them Bring in the Most Revenue

Independent cloud kitchen is forecasted to account for a substantial global cloud kitchen market share in the future. Fewer entry barriers and freedom to cater to a diverse range of audience are key benefits of independent cloud kitchens that make them highly popular around the world. Requirement of less investment and space for independent cloud kitchens is also another benefit helping this segment's dominance.

Freedom to Innovate is Driving the Popularity of Standalone Cloud Kitchens Going Forward

Standalone cloud kitchens are free to use any operating procedures and choose a menu that they see fit. This freedom of choice, which is absent in franchised cloud kitchens is what brings more people towards standalone cloud kitchens and drives their popularity on a global scale.

For a tailored report, contact us to request a free customization:

High Purchasing Power and Preference for Fast Food Helps North America Lead Global Cloud Kitchen Demand

Consumers in the North American region heavily prefer fast food and convenience food, which has allowed it to become a hotspot for cloud kitchens. Adoption of fast-paced lifestyles and high consumer purchasing power also contributes to the dominance of this region. The United States is slated to be the leading market for cloud kitchen companies in the North American region.

Cloud Kitchen Market Insights:

Drivers



High demand for convenience and adoption of fast-paced lifestyles

Rapid expansion of food delivery business Increasing internet and smartphone penetration



Restraints



Dependence on third-party delivery companies

Challenges in maintaining smooth operations Data privacy and security concerns



Prominent Players in Cloud Kitchen Market



Rebel Foods

CloudKitchens

Kitchen United

Kitopi

DoorDash Kitchens

Zuul Kitchens

Ghost Kitchen Orlando

Swiggy Access

Starbucks (Star Kitchen)

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Faasos

Behrouz Biryani

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

Yum Brands Inc.

Toast Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Gustasi Chef

Taster

The Food Corridor Wetaca

Purchase now to gain valuable insights and stay informed:

Key Questions Answered in Cloud Kitchen Market Report



Why are cloud kitchens popular?

Which region leads the global cloud kitchen market outlook?

Can dependence on third-party delivery partners be reduced? Who are the top cloud kitchen providers as per this global cloud kitchen market analysis?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising preference for convenience foods, adoption of fast-paced lifestyles), restraints (dependence on food third-party food delivery companies, challenges in maintaining smooth operations), and opportunities (use of innovative social media marketing strategies and campaigns) influencing the growth of cloud kitchen market.



Market Penetration : All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation : Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the cloud kitchen market.

Market Development : Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification : Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape : Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.



To read the full report, please visit:

Related Reports:

Pressure Transmitter Market Set to Grow at 4.1% CAGR Through 2031

Agritourism Market Set to Grow at 11.8% CAGR Through 2031

Physical Security Market Set to Grow at 4.5% CAGR Through 2031

Luxury Cosmetics Market Set to Grow at 12.4% CAGR Through 2031

Hospitality Robots Market Set to Grow at 25.5% CAGR Through 2031

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: ...

Visit Our Website: