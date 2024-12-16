Final figures for financial year 2023/24 // Dividend proposal increased by 10% to EUR 1.60 per share // Improvement in ESG KPIs

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Final figures for year 2023/24 // Dividend proposal increased by 10% to EUR 1.60 per share // Improvement in ESG KPIs

Sales increase by 5% to EUR 511.4 million (2022/23: EUR 488.0 million); share of recurring revenues remains at 55%

EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) EUR 34.0 million (2022/23: EUR 17.7 million)

Dividend proposal of EUR 1.60 per share (prior year: EUR 1.45 per share)

Sustainability report 2023/24 published

Organisation

aligned for further growth and consolidated market presence implemented

Further growth with increasing profitability expected in financial year 2024/25 EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) expected to increase in the medium term to above 8% in financial year 2025/26 Filderstadt, 16 December 2024 – All for One Group SE, a leading international IT, consulting and service provider focusing on SAP solutions and services today published its annual report 2023/24 and confirmed the preliminary figures published in November. Accordingly, revenue increased from EUR 488.0 million to EUR 511.4 million in the comparative period, an increase of 5%. This strong growth is primarily driven by strong demand from new and existing customers for SAP migrations and cloud-based SAP S/4HANA solutions (RISE and GROW). Recurring revenue for the period was EUR 283.2 million, compared to EUR 266.3 million in the previous year. EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) for the Group increased significantly by 92% to EUR 34.0 million (2022/23: EUR 17.7 million). The EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) improved to 6.7%, nearly double the level of the previous year (2022/23: 3.6%). The balance sheet and financial ratios were also pleasing. Total assets increased slightly to EUR 343.1 million (2022/23: EUR 341.7 million). With equity totalling EUR 110.1 million (2022/23: EUR 100 million), this results in a comfortable equity ratio of 32% (2022/23: 29%). Continuous increase in dividends and stable payout ratio // Share buyback programme continued The management board and supervisory board of All for One intend to propose a dividend of EUR 1.60 per share (2022/23: EUR 1.45 per share) to the annual general meeting for the past financial year. This would represent a payout ratio of 43% and, based on the share price of EUR 48.30 as of 30 September 2024, a dividend yield of 3.31%. ))All for One is on a healthy growth path in a market with increasing demand. In recent years, we have laid the foundations to benefit from the high demand for digitalisation solutions among SMEs as an international IT, consulting and service provider for SAP. With a stable dividend policy, we want our shareholders to participate in our profitable growth((, explains Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One. In November 2024, All for One also announced a share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 7 million. The management board of All for One Group SE has decided, with the approval of the company's supervisory board, to buy back a total of up to 100,000 of the company's own shares in the period from 25 November 2024 to 3 March 2025 as part of the share buyback programme 2024. Sustainably on track All for One has simultaneously published its 2023/24 sustainability report along with the annual report. The company outlines its progress in implementing the ESG strategy and the development of key ESG metrics across the environmental, social, and governance areas. All for One now employs 2,810 staff across eight countries, with women making up 37.4% of the workforce. In 2022, All for One issued promissory notes with a sustainability component for the first time. The company has thus underpinned its responsible corporate governance with a financial component. Two targets have been set which, if missed, would result in an increase in the margin. For CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and 2), the value is 5,595 tCO2e, compared with 6,032 tCO2e in the previous year. The aim is to achieve a 35% reduction by 30 September 2028 compared to the reference value of the first measurement in 2022/23. The ))Social(( area is tracked using the indicator ))Increase the proportion of women in management positions((. At the end of 2022/23, this proportion was 19.9% and is to be increased by 8% by 2028. By the close of the last financial year, the proportion had risen to 21.5%. Further growth expected in the 2024/25 financial year All for One expects its growth trajectory to continue. On the other hand, the generally weaker economic situation is offset by the increasing need for digitalisation and the urgency to migrate to cloud-based ERP systems. However, fluctuations and delays in contract signings and project starts are expected to continue. For this environment, All for One is excellently positioned as a consulting and service provider across the entire ERP lifecycle. As things stand at present, and presuming a continued robust and steady stream of incoming orders and a stable and broad customer base, the management board expects sales to be between EUR 525 million and EUR 540 million in financial year 2024/25 (2023/24: EUR 511.4 million). EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) is predicted to be in a range between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million (2023/24: EUR 34.0 million). The first weeks of the current financial year 2024/25 and a strong project pipeline confirm this outlook. All for One Group expects robust mid-single digit organic sales growth over the next few years, complemented by inorganic growth in promising portfolio areas and markets. The EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) should be above the 8% threshold in the 2025/26 financial year. The 2023/24 annual report is available on the All for One website The 2023/24 sustainability report is available at .

Key figures from October 2023 to September 2024 and 4th quarter 2023/24 in EUR millions 10/2023 –

09/2024 10/2022 –

09/2023 +/- 07/2024 –

09/2024 07/2023 –

09/2023 +/- Sales 511.4 488.0 5% 132.6 124.2 7% Cloud services and support 142.2 127.7 11% 36.6 33.7 9% Software licences and support 155.1 144.8 7% 40.7 37.9 7% Consulting and services 194.8 196.8 -1% 50.0 48.7 3% CONVERSION/4 19.4 18.6 4% 5.3 3.9 36% EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) 34.0 17.7 92% 13.4 6.3 >100% EBIT margin before M&A effects

(non-IFRS) in % 6.7 3.6

10.1 5.1

EBIT 28.4 14.9 91% 12.0 5.0 >100% EBIT margin in % 5.6 3.1

9.0 4.0

Result for the period 18.3 11.2 64% 7.9 4.3 83% Earnings per share in EUR 3.70 2.23 66% 1.61 0.86 87%













in EUR millions 30.09.2024 30.09.2023







Balance sheet total 343.1 341.7







Cash and cash equivalents 62.6 62.6







Equity ratio in % 32 29



























About All for One Group SE Turning technology into business success The All for One Group is a leading international IT, consulting and service provider for all aspects of SAP. As the number 1 SAP partner worldwide for SAP transformations in the midmarket and SAP cloud business, the industry specialist supports its customers – including global players, hidden champions and world market leaders – in their business transformation. Around 3,000 experts use RISE & GROW with SAP as a digital platform as well as integrated, AI-supported cloud solutions to digitalise business processes, automate workflows or rethink services. More than 4,000 SME customers from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland place their trust in the combination of many years of SME experience, SAP expertise and industry and process know-how. All for One's core industries are mechanical and plant engineering, the automotive supply industry, life sciences, wholesale and professional services. In financial year 2023/24, All for One Group SE generated sales of EUR 511 million. The company based in Filderstadt near Stuttgart in Germany is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. -p







Contact:

All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28

