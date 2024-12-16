Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of 4 Peterbilt Of Wyoming Locations To Jackson Group Peterbilt

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Peterbilt of Wyoming in Casper, Rock Springs, Cheyenne, and Riverton, Wyoming, from Fred and Bill DeVore to Jackson Group Peterbilt.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services , North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Peterbilt of Wyoming in Casper, Rock Springs, Cheyenne, and Riverton, Wyoming, from Fred and Bill DeVore to Jackson Group Peterbilt.

Performance Brokerage Services - Peterbilt of Wyoming - Jackson Group Peterbilt

Continue Reading

Peterbilt of Wyoming, founded by Stanley DeVore in 1949, is a third-generation family business. The dealerships offer Peterbilt and Isuzu trucks, as well as Landoll, Doonan, and Sidump'r trailers. Since 2005, the business has been jointly managed by brothers Fred and Bill DeVore, who continued the legacy established by their father, Stanley DeVore, Jr., President since 1969. Fred DeVore shared, "Selling our family's dealership group was one of the biggest decisions we've ever made, and I can't say enough about the incredible job Pat Albero and Dan Argiro did throughout the process. From the very beginning, they demonstrated a deep understanding of the PACCAR network and took the time to truly understand our goals and priorities. Their commitment to maintaining confidentiality and their professionalism in handling every detail gave us complete confidence in their abilities. They handled all the heavy lifting, from vetting buyers to navigating complex negotiations, while allowing us to focus on running the business as if it were not for sale. Thanks to their expertise and hard work, we successfully sold our dealership to a buyer we feel is the perfect fit. We highly recommend Pat and Dan to anyone considering buying or selling a dealership. They exceeded our expectations and made this major milestone a smooth and positive experience."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Pat Albero and Dan Argiro, Senior Partners of the Commercial Truck & Equipment Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Pat Albero commented, "It has been a great privilege to work with Fred and Bill DeVore on the successful sale of Peterbilt of Wyoming. Our team was fully committed to providing consistent guidance at every stage of the process. Collaborating with Fred and Bill was incredibly rewarding, as their dedication to preserving the family's legacy business of 75 years was evident throughout the transaction. I take immense pride in the hard work and dedication our team invested to ensure the process was smooth and the outcome successful. I am excited to see the continued growth and success that Blake Jackson and Jackson Group Peterbilt will experience as they move forward with this exciting new chapter."

Jackson Group Peterbilt is family-owned and operates over 30 dealerships across 8 states: Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Founded in 1977 by Eric Jackson, the company experienced exponential growth under the leadership of Blake Jackson, who became the sole owner after buying out his father's shares in 2005. Since then, Jackson Group Peterbilt has continued to expand through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Blake Jackson shared, "Working with Pat Albero, Dan Argiro, and Alex Argiro was an exceptional experience. From the first conversation to the final closing, their professionalism, transparency, and attention to detail stood out at every step of the process. As a buyer, I appreciated how well they understood the business and its operations, providing clear and thorough information that made decision-making seamless. Pat and Dan were always available to answer questions and address concerns. Their ability to facilitate open communication was key to a smooth and efficient process. I highly recommend Pat Albero, Dan Argiro, and the entire Performance Brokerage Services Commercial Truck team to anyone looking to buy or sell a dealership. Their expertise and commitment to excellence made all the difference."

Jackson Group Peterbilt was named North American Dealer Group of the Year by Peterbilt Motors Company in 2023, 2020, 2013, and 2008, and has received the Best-in-Class Award for nineteen consecutive years (2006-2024), a feat no other Peterbilt dealership group has accomplished. The company has also been recognized numerous times by PACCAR as Parts Dealer Group of the Year and has consistently earned multiple Peterbilt 'Platinum Oval' dealership location awards.

Peterbilt of Wyoming in Casper, Rock Springs, Cheyenne, and Riverton, Wyoming will remain at their current locations and will be renamed Jackson Peterbilt Group.

About

Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck,

powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit

.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]



SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED