Blinken, Lammy Talk Increased Military Aid To Ukraine - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, discussing global challenges, including the need to increase military support for Ukraine.

This was reported on Sunday by the U.S. State Department, Ukrinform saw.

“On Ukraine, they discussed the need to surge security assistance, especially given Russia's escalatory decision to turn to the DPRK to to continue its brutal war of aggression,” the report says.

The top diplomats also discussed the situation in Syria and the principles that should be followed during the transition process and the formation of a new government. In addition, the situation in the Gaza Strip and the importance of concluding a ceasefire agreement were discussed.

The parties also talked of other global issues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week the United States announced several defense and economic assistance packages for Ukraine.