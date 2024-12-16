Drone Attack: Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 27 Russian Uavs Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 27 drones used by the Russian military in against Ukraine on the night of December 16.

This information was provided by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

On the night of December 16 (from 01:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the areas of Russia's Bryansk and Orel.

The anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces successfully repelled the air attack.

Russia shellsregion over 200 times in past day

As of 08:30, 27 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As a result of the effective countermeasures employed by the Defense Forces, 19 enemy UAVs were unable to reach their intended targets, as they were no longer visible on radar. Three UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace.

No hits were recorded, and no information was received regarding damage or casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 16, 2024 amounted to about 763,510 troops, including another 1,070 killed or wounded invaders in the past day.

Photo: General Staff